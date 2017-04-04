WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Dip in auto sales could lead to production cuts, but don’t panic just yet

By 19 seconds ago
  • Ford Motor Company saw its sales drop by 7% from March of 2016, the most of the Big Three automakers.
    Ford Motor Company saw its sales drop by 7% since March of 2016.
    Ford Motor Company

U.S. automakers sold 1.56 million new cars and trucks in March. That's down 1.6% from this time last year.

Michelle Krebs, a senior analyst for Autotrader, joined Stateside to break down the latest numbers. 

"[The sales numbers] got a lot of headlines because it surprised us," Krebs said. "We were forecasting, for example, sales would be up 3% and it ended up being down almost 2%. I think what is happening is we have seen an unprecedented seven consecutive years of year over year sales gains and we're tapering off. We're plateauing, at a peak, whatever you want to say."

According to Krebs,  this is a cyclical industry and there's no reason to get alarmed. The auto industry is "still at a very high level of sales."

However, one of the byproducts of this dip in sales is that the industry could find itself cutting production in the near future, which could lead to some "extended summer vacations" for workers.

To learn what is selling and what's not, listen above. You'll also hear how each of the Big Three automakers are performing.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
auto industry
Ford Motor Company
Fiat Chrysler
General Motors
auto sales

Related Content

Will Ford’s new SUV plant in China draw fire from Donald Trump?

By Mar 15, 2017
American and Chinese flags
U.S. Department of Agriculture / Flickr - http://bit.ly/1rFrzRK

President Donald Trump wants U.S. automakers to build their vehicles in the United States. U.S. carmakers want him to ease up on upcoming emissions regulations.

That's the framework for the president's visit with auto leaders today in Ypsilanti. The visit comes right on the heels of Ford's announcement that its luxury Lincoln unit will start building SUVs in China with a local partner.

Howes: GM sells off assets in Europe in effort to win control of automotive landscape

By Mar 9, 2017
ANDREA_44 / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

The big story from General Motors is its decision to bail on the European market by selling off its Opel and Vauxhall units to the French PSA Group.

Detroit News business columnist Daniel Howes thinks there will be more to come in this worldwide automotive "dating game."

Bill Ford builds relationship with Donald Trump, but it’s a “very delicate dance”

By Feb 7, 2017
The Ford plant in Flat Rock is currently making Mustangs and Lincoln Continentals, but there's something new on the horizon.
Steve Shotwell / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

During the presidential campaign, candidate Donald Trump blasted Ford Motor Company for building cars in Mexico. But despite the rocky start, a recent Bloomberg piece explains how Bill Ford, Jr., executive chairman of Ford Motor Company, is trying to maintain a relationship with the president.

Howes: Trump's actions on immigration put companies "in a bind"

By Feb 2, 2017
Michael Vadon / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

With a new president comes new challenges for America’s business leaders, Detroit automakers included.

In a recent column for The Detroit News, Daniel Howes wrote that President Trump “isn’t making things easy for CEOs.” Today, the Detroit News columnist joined Stateside to explain.

“Essentially he’s saying, ‘Look, we’re going to cut taxes and reform regulations, but I’m going to tell you how to run your business,’” Howes said.

Ready or not, Detroit automakers, here's President Trump

By Daniel Howes Jan 20, 2017
Daniel Howes / Detroit News

The president rightly credited with saving Detroit’s auto industry from itself is gone. Barack Obama’s $80 billion-dollar decision remains controversial but the outcome is much less so.

In the space of eight years, the automakers once teetering on the edge of collapse look nothing like the two creaking hulks that endured bankruptcy. The third, Ford Motor, barely avoided a similar fate.