District, community leaders busy crafting deals this month to keep schools open

  • Jennifer Guerra / Michigan Radio

The heads of most of the 38 schools facing closure for low academic performance are drafting agreements that would allow the schools to stay open and collaborate with the state.

The state offered the agreements as a sort of olive branch after major backlash to the closure announcements in late January.

Michigan’s Department of Education announced Friday it’s working with eight districts to develop partnership agreements. State Superintendent Brian Whiston is arranging meetings with Benton Harbor Area Schools, Bridgeport-Spaulding, Detroit Public Community Schools/Education Achievement Authority, Kalamazoo Public Schools, Muskegon Heights Public Academy System; Pontiac, River Rouge, and Saginaw Public School District.

A template for the agreements is still being drafted, an MDE spokesman said.

The partnership model that could keep failing schools open

The superintendent of Benton Harbor Area Schools says the state’s offer to collaborate with the district, instead of closing three of its low performing schools, is a “lifeline.”

“We only have so much staff and we have so many areas we need to work on. That’s why I like the partnership agreement because the idea is we’ll get support, it will allow us to look at all of our systems and try to align them all,” Walker said.

Walker says the district has been focused on three main goals; improving instruction, creating an orderly classroom environment, and building leadership capacity.

She says improvements are happening, but at a “turtle’s pace.” With the partnerships, she’s hopeful change can happen faster because Michigan’s Department of Education may be able to offer expertise the district alone cannot afford or attract.

The community votes on a millage to pay for building maintenance and repairs in May. So Walker hopes to sign the new partnership agreement by the end of this month to cement some certainty for parents, who are still worried the school might close.

“The sooner we can bring stability I think that’s going to make our parents feel better, because I do believe that is a question that’s, you know, kind of on their heart,” Walker said.

Muskegon Heights schools superintendent Alena Zachery-Ross says the deal fits perfectly with the strategic plan they’re already working on. 

“We see it as an added benefit and a way for us to be able to hold ourselves accountable and for others to be able measure ourselves against reasonable goals and expectations,” Zachery-Ross said.

Zachery-Ross says the liaison MDE sent her has already been a “tremendous” help with the questions she’s asking and pointing out research and best practices specific to the student population Muskegon Heights serves.

“Our conversations are at a more in-depth level of really, how can we get our partners to support our students and our instructional outcomes?” Zachery-Ross said.

If schools don’t improve over the 18 months the agreement runs, the state could move to close the schools again.

But both superintendents stress the importance of knowing up front what benchmarks they’ll have to meet to stay open and how they’ll measure success.

When the School Reform Office announced the closures in a letter sent directly to parents in January, the process for closing and the reason for selecting those particular 38 schools wasn’t completely transparent. That created confusion for school administrators and frustration for parents.

“We had a number of parents want to get involved and we tried to leverage that,” Zachery-Ross said. She says parents feel like the governor heard their cries to stop the School Reform Office and give the district’s reforms more time to work and a transparent plan they can follow along with.

“We have new leadership. We have new curriculum,” Benton Harbor’s Shelly Walker said, “We’re definitely not the same Benton Harbor that produced those results.”

Education reform plotting continues in state Senate committee this week

By Feb 27, 2017
Inside the Michigan Senate
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

Plans to overhaul how Michigan deals with struggling schools will see continued discussion this week in a state Senate committee.

 

State lawmakers have been working for weeks to overhaul how Michigan deals with struggling schools. The committee is currently trying to find the best ways to judge student performance, and grade schools.

 

Lawsuit filed challenging state’s authority to close low-performing schools

By & Feb 23, 2017
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

Lawyers for Saginaw and Kalamazoo school districts say the state does not have the authority to close four of their low-performing schools.

The complaint was filed late Wednesday on behalf of the two school districts and more than a dozen parents. They argue the governor violated the state constitution when he signed an executive order in 2015 moving the School Reform Office into a department under his control, instead of the state superintendent and the education department.

The office is considering closing 38 schools.

Detroit parents and students ask to be involved school closure decision

By Feb 20, 2017
Parents, students and community activists holding signs at a press conference in front of Osborn High School in Detroit.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Detroit parents and students want the state to hear from them before closing their schools.

Twenty-five public schools in Detroit could be shut down for having poor test scores.

The state School Reform Office, which released the list of schools that might close, has yet to meet with parents or students from these schools.

Terry Whitfield is with 482 Forward, a citywide network of community organizations, schools groups and church groups.

He says the state needs input from the people most affected by the possible school closings.

Defiant community rallies around Muskegon Heights students in face of potential closure

By Feb 6, 2017
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

The community held a pep rally to support Muskegon Heights students Monday afternoon.

The high school is on a list of 38 poorly performing schools that could face closure.

Listen: We Live Here - A neighborhood school on the brink of closure

Five years ago, an emergency manager converted Muskegon Heights into a charter school district to salvage it. Now it’s academics, not finances, that threaten the school’s existence.

Financial emergency over for Muskegon Heights schools; will continue on “autopilot”

By Oct 28, 2016
Muskegon Heights High School
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

The financial emergency in Muskegon Heights schools is over. That’s according to Governor Rick Snyder and the emergency manager who’s leaving the district.

Ann Storberg works for Michigan’s treasury department and will serve on a Muskegon Heights schools’ Receivership Transition Advisory Board.

She says Highland Park schools is now the only entity under emergency management.

Benton Harbor Area Schools awaiting SRO audit before decision on school closures

By Tyler Scott Jan 26, 2017
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

Administrators at Benton Harbor Area Schools are preparing for an audit from the Michigan School Reform Office to see if three of the district’s five schools will be closed.

Benton Harbor Area Schools had three buildings on the School Reform Office’s recently published list of 38 low-performing schools that could be closed this summer due to poor standardized test scores.

Some debt ridden school districts making progress, others still struggle

By Lev Facher Jun 20, 2016
A new charter school in Whitmore Lake offers a "classical education" and a Hillsdale College connection
Brett Levin / Creative Commons http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

Most Michigan school districts operating at a deficit are making progress in balancing their budgets, according to the latest quarterly deficit report submitted to the state legislature by the Michigan Department of Education. 

Of the 40 schools that began the 2016 fiscal year with operating deficits, 18 project they'll be deficit-free by the end of June, and another 15 are planning on reducing their deficits by the end of the fiscal year.

State offers Benton Harbor schools 4th emergency loan in 4 years, this one is the largest

By May 23, 2016
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

The state is giving Benton Harbor Area Schools another emergency loan.

The southwest Michigan school district of roughly 2,200 students has already received more than $5 million in emergency loans from the state’s Emergency Loan Board. A Michigan treasury department spokesman says last week the appointed board approved another one, this time for $3.3 million, making it the largest loan the board has given the district so far.

Pontiac schools get another $10 million emergency loan from state

By Jul 22, 2015
Out of the 38 under-performing schools that could be closed in Michigan, 25 of them are located in Metro Detroit.
Motown31 / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Pontiac schools are getting an emergency $10 million loan from the state to pay its employees and vendors.

This is the second $10 million emergency loan the state has given the district. The previous one was made last year.

"We Live Here," a new documentary from State of Opportunity

By Emma Winowiecki Jan 25, 2017
Jennifer Guerra / Michigan Radio

A neighborhood school used to be the center of a everything. You sent your kids there, you had community meetings there, you went there to vote.

So, what happens to a neighborhood—and the kids who live there—when a school closes? 

We Live Here is a new documentary from State of Opportunity that investigates how massive schools closures in Detroit have affected students and neighborhoods.