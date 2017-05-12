WUOMFM

DMC says surgical instrument problems corrected

By Virginia Gordan 2 minutes ago
Detroit Medical Center officials say its problems with unclean surgical instruments are now fixed.

According to Dr. Tony Tedeschi, DMC's chief executive officer, the DMC has made substantial changes to improve its sterilization, inspection, reporting, and training systems.

"The processes that we have in place certainly ensure that no instruments that weren't completely sterile and safe would ever reach a patient," said Tedeschi.

"Our care is absolutely safe for our patients and families," Tedeschi said. "I can tell you personally as a family physician, I'd be comfortable having surgery here."

Tedeschi said the DMC has spent about $1.6 million to date on new equipment, systems, and training to address the surgical instrument problem.

Tedeschi said the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Joint Commission, a non-profit accreditor, found the DMC in full compliance with relevant safety standards following a final inspection in early April.

The Detroit News exposed the health system's problems with dirty instruments in a series of stories last August.

Detroit Medical Center

Detroit Medical Center makes changes to address surgical tool issues

By Mar 31, 2017
Officials say the Detroit Medical Center has spent $1.2 million since September to correct problems with dirty surgical instruments and has put multiple systems in place to ensure patient safety.

The Detroit News reports that the update follows recent revelations that a third hospital in the health system - Children's Hospital of Michigan - failed a January inspection.

Surgeon-in-Chief Joseph Lelli Jr. says he wants to reassure parents that their children are safe at the hospital.

Detroit Medical Center moves forward with sterilization plan

By Oct 12, 2016
DETROIT - Detroit Medical Center says the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has approved its plan to address problems with its sterilization of surgical instruments. The medical center announced Tuesday the plan includes the formation of a surgical improvement council and task force to oversee instrument sterilization. It says the plan also addresses better policies and procedures for cleaning, processing and sterilization of instruments and enhanced training and monitoring.

State launches investigation of dirty instruments at DMC

By & Catherine Shaffer Aug 26, 2016
Michigan's Bureau of Community and Health Systems has launched an investigation into dirty, broken, and missing instruments at Detroit Medical Center hospitals.

The investigation was prompted by a report in the Detroit News showing a pattern of improper cleaning and sterilization at DMC facilities,  putting patients at risk for over eleven years.