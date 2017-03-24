WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

DNC Chair begins national “turnaround tour” in Michigan, signaling renewed focus on state

By 1 hour ago
  • crowd of people
    DNC Chair Tom Perez said that he hopes to turn the energy of demonstrations like the Women's March on Washington into action.
    GencoSidlePhotos / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

After losing Michigan in a presidential election for the first time since 1988, the Democratic Party is signaling a renewed focus on the state.

Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez will be in Detroit and Flint this weekend on the first leg of a national “Democratic Turnaround Tour.” Other stops on the tour include New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia.

Perez told Stateside that the Democratic Party needs to make a greater effort to connect with voters.

“We didn’t do a good enough job of communicating our mission, our message, and our vision to voters,” he said. “And that’s exactly why we’re here, listening and learning and putting our values into action.”

Democratic losses in Michigan in 2016 were not limited to the top of the ticket. Republicans control all branches of the state government and nine out of 14 congressional seats.

And in the 2016 primary, eventual Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton lost the state to Bernie Sanders, an outcome that surprised many and troubled some.

There was an echo of that primary battle in February, when Perez narrowly defeated Minnesota Congressman Keith Ellison to claim the DNC chairmanship.

Nonetheless, Perez disagrees with any perception that the Party is divided.

“I think we’re very united,” he said. “Look at the debate right now on the Affordable Care Act. There’s not one Democrat supporting the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.”

Perez also noted that he will be joined on the tour by his former rival, Keith Ellison, who now serves as the Party’s deputy chairman.

Ellison had planned on being in Michigan on the first day of the tour, but he had to remain in Washington after Republicans delayed a vote on the Affordable Care Act replacement bill.

Listen to our full interview with Tom Perez, above.

(Subscribe to The Next Idea podcast on iTunes, or with this RSS link.)

Tags: 
Democratic Party
tom perez

Related Content

Democrats come to Detroit to talk about their future

By Feb 4, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

National Democratic Party leaders will gather in Detroit today to discuss the party’s future direction.

Party leaders are still assessing their setbacks from the 2016 election, and looking ahead to 2018 and beyond.

The forum will feature several candidates for the party’s open chairman seat. Among them is Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana

He thinks the party needs a fresh start, by focusing more attention on local and state-level politics.

Michigan Party Chair: Dems need to prove we're the party of working people, not corporations

By Jan 12, 2017
MichiganDems.com

There is no way to sugar-coat the results of the November election if you're a Democrat. It was a disaster, anyway you cut it.

How do Democrats regroup, re-calibrate and rebuild?

That's the job of the Chairman of Michigan's Democratic Party Brandon Dillon and he joined Stateside to talk about it.

Congresswoman Dingell says she saw Trump victory coming

By Nov 11, 2016
Congresswoman Debbie Dingell
Atlantic Council / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Pundits and pollsters are trying to figure out how they miscalled the presidential race. So many were nearly certain Hillary Clinton would win.

In a Washington Post opinion piece Member of Congress Debbie Dingell, a Democrat, says she knew Clinton was in trouble. She said so at the time. Her fellow Democrats didn’t listen.