DNR says Army Corps plan to fend off Asian carp “a start” for how to protect Great Lakes

Stateside's conversation with Tammy Newcomb, a senior water policy advisor for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released a long-anticipated study on ways to prevent Asian carp from spreading from the Mississippi River system to the Great Lakes through a manmade canal.

Tammy Newcomb, a senior water policy advisor for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, joined Stateside today to explain which kinds of Asian carp threaten the Great Lakes and why.

Newcomb also details what the Corps' plan entails, and what the next immediate steps are in the effort to keep the voracious invaders out of the Great Lakes.

