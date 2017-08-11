WUOMFM

DNR shoots down pink safety gear for hunters

By & Catherine Shaffer 12 seconds ago
  • Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/2.0/

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has issued a recommendation against adopting "hunter pink" as an approved alternate color for hunting safety gear.

Other states like Colorado and Wisconsin allow hunters to ditch the traditional orange safety gear for pink. But Tom Wanless, Hunter Education Administrator with the DNR, says the agency doesn't have enough information on whether pink is safe enough.

"Contrary to what some people are thinking, hunter pink is not a true color," Wanless said. "Hunter orange is a true color. It is nationally and internationally recognized as the safety color for hunting."

Other factors contributing to the DNR's recommendation include statements from the International Hunting Education Association (IHEA) and the Michigan Hunter Safety Association.

The IHEA says that hunter orange is the only color that has been tested in the natural environment with the human eye.

Wanless says hunter orange has a strong safety record in Michigan. "Hunter orange became a requirement for daytime hunting back in 1977," he said. "If you look at the numbers of hunting incidents we've had since then, they've significantly dropped. We contribute that directly to the wearing of hunter orange."

The Michigan Natural Resources Commission will make the final decision on whether to allow hunter pink, but the DNR has recommended maintaining a requirement for hunters to wear orange. Wanless notes that hunters are allowed to wear pink anyway, as long as they also wear the required orange garments.

Tags: 
Michigan Department of Natural Resources
hunting

Related Content

DNR calls on citizen scientists to report cougars, feral hogs, and other wildlife with new app

By Aug 9, 2017
USFWSmidwest / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCLO

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources doesn’t have enough people out in the field to keep an eye on everything in nature, so it relies on hunters, hikers, anglers, and activists to report things that are out of the ordinary.

But there was a problem with the department’s method of getting that information: red tape. The DNR had 15 different observation forms.

But now, there's an app for that.

DNR says Army Corps plan to fend off Asian carp “a start” for how to protect Great Lakes

By Aug 8, 2017
A silver carp laying on top of a cooler.
COURTESY OF ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released a long-anticipated study on ways to prevent Asian carp from spreading from the Mississippi River system to the Great Lakes through a manmade canal.

Tammy Newcomb, a senior water policy advisor for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, joined Stateside today to explain which kinds of Asian carp threaten the Great Lakes and why. 

State, hunters stepping up efforts to control Michigan's "resilient" coyote population

By Feb 23, 2017
One business in Mid-Michigan has turned coyote control into a contest in order to help limit the population.
mrpolyonymous / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

It's been nearly a year since the state of Michigan approved year-round and nighttime hunting for coyotes. But how effective has that change in hunting policy been, and how has it impacted the state's coyote population?