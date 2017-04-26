WUOMFM

Doctor, wife in genital mutilation case want out of jail

By 1 hour ago
  • a courtroom
    Bill Ledbetter / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

A Detroit-area doctor and his wife are returning to court on Wednesday to see if they'll be released from jail while facing charges in an investigation of female genital mutilation.

Prosecutors are asking a judge to keep Dr. Fakhruddin Attar and his wife, Farida, locked up while their case winds through federal court.

They're accused of conspiring with another doctor who is charged with performing genital mutilation on 7-year-old Minnesota girls at a clinic. The Livonia clinic is owed by Dr. Attar. The government says he allowed Dr. Jumana Nagarwala to see young girls there after hours.

Genital mutilation, also known as cutting, has been condemned by the United Nations and outlawed in the U.S. Nagarwala and the Attars belong to a Muslim sect known as Dawoodi Bohra.

Tags: 
Female genital mutilation
Fakhruddin Attar
Farida Attar
Jumana Nagarwala

Related Content

Two more defendants charged in female genital mutilation case

By Apr 21, 2017
Detroit federal courthouse, where the female genital mutilation hearings are taking place
User: cseeman / Flickr

Two more defendants appeared in court as a part of a federal prosecution alleging female genital cutting.

Dr. Fakhruddin Attar and his wife Farida Attar are being charged with conspiracy to perform female genital mutilation on young girls and aiding and abetting in this activity.

Female genital mutilation is illegal in the U.S. for minors unless there is a medical need.

Dr. Attar owns the clinic in metro Detroit where Doctor Jumana Nagarwala is accused of performing these procedures on two 7-year-old girls from Minnesota.

Judge denies bail for Michigan doctor charged with female genital mutilation

By Apr 17, 2017
Surgery tools
Stanford EdTech / Flickr, http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

A federal judge today ordered a Detroit-area doctor to remain in jail while she's prosecuted for performing illegal surgeries on young girls.

Dr. Jumana Nagarwala is being charged with performing female genital mutilation procedures on two seven-year-old girls from Minnesota. Female genital mutilation on minors is illegal in the U.S. unless there is a medical reason. 

Detroit-area doctor charged with female genital mutilation on minors

By Associated Press Apr 13, 2017
Joe Gratz / Flickr Creative Commons http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

A Detroit-area doctor has been charged with performing genital mutilation on two young girls from Minnesota.

Federal prosecutors say Dr. Jumana Nagarwala was arrested Thursday, days after two 7-year-old girls identified her as the person who performed medical procedures on them at a Livonia clinic in February.

The FBI says the girls were accompanied to the clinic by their mothers.

Female genital mutilation of minors is illegal in the U.S. unless there is a legitimate health reason.