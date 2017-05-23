WUOMFM
Related Program: 
The Environment Report

Does the free market or government regulation drive more use of renewables?

By 5 minutes ago
  • Wind turbine.
    Wind turbine.
    Tim Wang / flickr http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

A new survey finds a majority of Americans (54%) lean toward regulations as the best way to increase our use of renewable energy versus relying on economic markets alone.

Cary Funk is the associate director of research at the Pew Research Center. She says a majority of Americans say that increasing the use of renewable energy sources should be a top priority for the country’s energy policies.

“But there’s a closer divide on whether or not government regulations are necessary or whether the private marketplace can ensure that businesses and consumers increase more reliance on renewables even without regulations,” she says.

Unsurprisingly, that divide is largely based on political affiliation.

“So what we see is a strong partisan divide with 65% of Democrats saying that government regulations are needed in order to have people rely more on renewable energy resources and 55% of Republicans say otherwise: that the private marketplace can do this even without regulations,” says Funk.

The question of whether it’s possible to cut back on environmental regulations and still protect air and water quality also drew a sharp divide among Americans. Funk says 49% think that it is possible, while 47% disagree and say regulations are necessary to maintaining environmental quality.

Funk says that although there are closely partisan divides when it comes to the environment, there are some things that Americans tend to agree on.

“We see much closer agreement on things like whether creating jobs within the energy sector should be a top priority. About half of Republicans and half of Democrats say that should be a top priority,” she says.

Tags: 
environmental regulations
environmental protection
environmental policy

Related Content

Michigan runs out of money pledged to environmental cleanup

By Mar 4, 2017
EPA

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan has spent or obligated almost all of a dedicated source of funding needed to clean up and redevelop 7,000 polluted sites across the state.

  So lawmakers are questioning the Snyder administration on what, if any, plan there is to ask voters for permission to borrow more money.

  A 1998 ballot measure authorized the state to issue $675 million in bonds for environmental protection, but the money will soon dry up.

What happens if there's an outright denial of climate science from the White House?

By Nov 22, 2016
The DeYoung Power Plant in Holland.
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

This year is likely to be the hottest on record. Scientists with the World Meteorological Organization announced that recently, as world leaders met in Morocco to talk about limiting the impacts of climate change.

President-elect Donald Trump has called climate change a hoax, and he’s said he’ll withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

Andy Hoffman is a professor with the Ross School of Business and education director for the Graham Sustainability Institute at the University of Michigan.

He says we don’t really know what the president-elect’s climate policy will look like.

Bellow Island's herring gulls helped get DDT banned

By May 13, 2015
The herring gulls of Bellow Island played a large role in the US government's decision to ban the use of DDT.
user Steve Voght / flickr

    

If there's one pesticide most everyone can name, it's DDT.

When the U.S. government banned DDT in 1972, it was seen as a great victory for the environment.

But you might be surprised to learn that tiny Bellow Island (colloquially known as Gull Island, off the shore of Northport in Leelanau County) played a huge role in convincing the government to ban DDT.