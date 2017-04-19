WUOMFM
“Don’t mess with the Great Lakes:” GOP Rep. Upton opposes rumored EPA Region 5 closure

  • Saugatuck Dunes.
    The EPA's Region 5 office is responsible for hundreds of miles of Great Lakes shoreline, including the Saugatuck Dunes, shown here.
    Rapid Growth Media

Michigan's lawmakers are reacting to an unconfirmed report that the EPA is thinking of shutting down its Region 5 office in Chicago. Under the plan, the Chicago office would merge with the Region 7 office in Kansas.

Republican Congressman Fred Upton represents Michigan’s 6th District, located in the southwest corner of the state along the shore of Lake Michigan. He spoke with Stateside about the potential proposal, which he said was “not a wise move.”

