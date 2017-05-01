A Donation to Michigan Radio in Honor of Mom!

In celebration of Mother's Day, we wanted to share a heartwarming story about a mom and her daughter--and the car and love of public radio that united them.

I am honoring my mother by donating our car to Michigan Radio.

My mother, Beverly Decker, was the one who bought this Toyota Camry brand new in 2002. She was so proud of it. Over the years, she slowly lost the ability to walk and drive. She generously gave this car to us and I drove it for 10 years. I commuted to work in the Camry and always felt safe.

My mom worked for WKAR in East Lansing as the Radio talking book coordinator for 17 years. It was such a joy for her. I wanted to honor her memory by donating it to Michigan Radio. She would have loved that.

PS: We just bought a 2011 Camry! We listen to WUOM in Ann Arbor, MI constantly.

Sincerely,

Susan Anzicek

Susan, thanks for listening and for donating your mom’s car to support the programs and news you enjoy!

