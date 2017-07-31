Dow Chemical expanding Midland footprint, as merger with DuPont looms

Dow Chemical is celebrating new investment in mid-Michigan today.

The chemical industry giant opened its new global headquarters in Midland and broke ground for a new $100 million research and development center.

The investment comes as Dow prepares to merge with rival DuPont next month.

Dow CEO Andrew Liveris calls Midland his company’s “heart”.

“I’ve often said that Midland is not just our headquarters, it’s our home,” Liveris told a crowd of several hundred gathered for the grand opening of Dow’s new global headquarters building. “It’s the heart of our company. The engine that fuels our entire global enterprise.”

The merger plan calls for eventually dividing the combined Dow-DuPont into three smaller specialty chemical companies, with one of the three based in Midland.

Dow Chemical was founded in Midland 120 years ago.