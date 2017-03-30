WUOMFM
Dramatic swings in rankings say more about state’s rating system than individual schools

  • Dozens of schools found they dropped 50 points in the state rankings while others soared from near bottom to near top of the list.
    BES Photos / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

What’s up is down and what’s down is up when it comes to ranking schools in Michigan.

Dozens of schools found they dropped 50 points in the state rankings while others soared from near the bottom to near top of the list.

Erin Einhorn, a reporter with Chalkbeat, joined Stateside to try to make sense of this rollercoaster ride for Michigan's school rankings. 

"They've changed both the tests that the scores are drawn from to calculate the rankings and they've changed the formula used for the ranking calculation," Einhorn said.

The Board of Education decided that until the dust settles, and until there are a few years of a consistent formula and testing regime, schools shouldn’t face any consequences.

The School Reform Office – which Governor Rick Snyder took out of the Board of Education and put under his authority – originally used these rankings to say 38 of these schools were in danger of closing. Now the state is giving those worst-performing schools 60 days to come up with a turnaround plan.

Listen to the full interview above to hear which schools saw big changes in their rankings and about the methodology behind these rankings.

You can also read Einhorn's Chalkbeat article here. It's titled "How changes to Michigan's school ranking system hurt Cass Tech – and helped the DeVos family charter school."

State argues schools on potential closure list filed lawsuit prematurely, ask judge to dismiss

By Mar 27, 2017
Last month, the state School Reform Office (SRO) announced that 38 schools could be closed at the end of this school year.
Kevin Wong / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

In January, the state’s School Reform Office sent a warning letter directly to parents at 38 low-performing schools. The letter told parents their child’s school was at risk of closing by the end of June “due to academic failure for many years” and they would get an update by March.

The schools on this list scored in the bottom 5% on state standardized tests for three consecutive years.

Week in Review: GOP health care bill fails and Detroit school district files suit

By & Mar 25, 2017
Paul Ryan
Gage Skidmore / Creative Commons http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Republican US House leaders on Friday withdrew their bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. House Speaker Paul Ryan pulled the bill from the floor after it was clear the measure would not have enough votes to pass. This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about whether Gov. Rick Snyder and Healthy Michigan advocates can breath a sigh of relief.

Detroit school district still suing state over threatened school closures

By Mar 21, 2017
DPSCD Superintendent Alycia Meriweather and district staff announce new schools programs in March 2016.
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

The Detroit Public Schools Community District is following through on its threat to sue the state School Reform Office, even after the state has largely backed off plans to close some of the state’s lowest-performing schools this year.

DPSCD had 16 schools on the SSRO’s “next level accountability” list, which also included eight schools in the state-run Education Achievement Authority. EAA schools will join DPSCD after the EAA winds down in June.

Citing "great progress," East Detroit schools CEO steps down after 9 months

By Mar 21, 2017
East Detroit school and community officials blasted Jensen's appointment in June. They eventually settled on a power-sharing arrangment that limited Jensen's authority.
Kate Wells / Michigan Radio

An experimental and contentious turnaround effort in the East Detroit Public Schools is coming to an end, as state-appointed CEO Gary Jensen announced Monday he will step down early next month.

The state school reform office appointed Jensen, a former Michigan Principal of the Year, as CEO of four low-performing East Detroit schools last June. The school system is located in Eastpointe, a small suburb just north of Detroit.

He was supposed to have broad powers to make sweeping changes to boost academic performance.

District, community leaders busy crafting deals this month to keep schools open

By Mar 12, 2017
Jennifer Guerra / Michigan Radio

The heads of most of the 38 schools facing closure for low academic performance are drafting agreements that would allow the schools to stay open and collaborate with the state.

The state offered the agreements as a sort of olive branch after major backlash to the closure announcements in late January.

Schools superintendent backs off from plan to grade schools

By Mar 13, 2017
(courtesy of KQED)

State Schools Superintendent Brian Whiston plans to ditch an idea to use grades to describe the performance of individual schools in Michigan, under the state's draft plan to comply with the new federal Every Student Succeeds Act.

That's after many groups protested the grades idea.
 

Chris Wigent is with the Michigan Association of School Administrators.

He says grades don't give much detail, and they can be misleading. But he likes the idea of presenting information about schools on what he calls a "dashboard."

The partnership model that could keep failing schools open

By Mar 9, 2017

The state says 38 schools with persistently low test scores might not have to close by the end of the year. At least, not yet. These schools now have 60 days to come up with a turnaround plan using what the state calls a "partnership" model. We wanted to know a little bit more about what that partnership strategy might entail, so we took a trip to Dearborn to find out. 

Neighborhoods hurt, millions of dollars wasted if schools close, says community investment group

By Mar 6, 2017
SARAH CWIEK / MICHIGAN RADIO

Life Remodeled is a group pouring money and effort into fixing up Detroit Schools. It’s worked on Detroit’s Cody High School, Osborn High School and Denby High School.

All three of those have either individual schools or the entire campus that are on the list of 38 schools in danger of closure due to poor performance. (The state has offered schools on that list a chance to stay open.)

Life Remodeled has spent $15 million in the last three years on projects to benefit the Detroit community.

State offers reprieve from closure for 38 schools

By & Mar 3, 2017
bottom of chalkboard, with an eraser and chalk sitting on the ledge
user alkruse24 / Flickr

The state is giving 38 of Michigan’s worst-performing schools 60 days to come up with a turnaround plan, and avoid closure – at least for now.

Under the so-called "partnership model," schools would get support from the state, district and outside groups to help them address weak areas. 

The schools would have to meet benchmarks at 18-month intervals, or they could still face closure after three years.

The plans would have to be approved by the state Department of Education and the School Reform Office.