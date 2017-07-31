WUOMFM

Driverless cars show off with an international road trip

  • Two driverless cars crossed from Detroit into Windsor, drove up to Sarnia, and then made the trip up to Traverse City Monday
    Two driverless cars crossed from Detroit into Windsor, drove up to Sarnia, and then made the trip up to Traverse City Monday

Two driverless cars traveled some 300 miles today, crossing from Detroit over to Windsor, before making their way back into Michigan and up to Traverse City.

The road trip was part experiment, part advertisement: there's a big auto industry shindig happening in Traverse City right now and Michigan is really trying to cement itself as "the place" to build driverless cars.

So to show off, state and Canadian officials got two auto supply companies to do this test drive.

Both cars were in driverless mode on all the highways, and even underwater in the Detroit Windsor tunnel, says Kirk Steudle, Director of Michigan’s Department of Transportation. Although he says the cars got tripped up a couple of times, like right after the toll booths.

"They did learn some things. They learned a lot on the bridge and in the tunnel, particularly where the pavement markings maybe are worn off a bit,” he says,  “or after the toll booths, where there aren’t any. Think about when you pay a toll and then you leave and there's sort of that mass confusion, trying to get back into one lane or two lanes? They said the car had a little trouble there, because it didn't exactly know where to go."

The cars lost their GPS in the underwater concrete tunnel, Steudle says, so it had to rely heavily on its sensors to pick up pavement markings. “What the driver told me was, they tested it earlier, the pavement markings really were not very good. So before today’s event, the markings were re-striped, and it worked perfectly. The car could really see where it was going.”

The ride ended with a victory lap into the Center for Automotive Research’s Management Briefing Seminar in Traverse City.

driverless cars
Traverse City
auto industry

Driverless vehicle assembly plant to open in Saline

By Jul 12, 2017
One of two fully autonomous Navya Arma vehicles that will shuttle students beginning this fall. They will be constructed in NAVYA's new Saline plant.
Tyler Scott / Michigan Radio

NAVYA, a French tech company, will open an autonomous vehicle assembly facility in Saline this fall. This announcement comes on the heels of NAVYA's collaboration with the University of Michigan to bring driverless buses to campus this school year.

NAVYA has a close relationship with M-City, the University's driverless vehicle testing ground. Henri Caron, NAVYA's VP of Sales, says this is the reason southeast Michigan was chosen as the location for the plant.

Developing industry standards in the “Wild West” of autonomous cars

By Jun 22, 2017
cars on the highway
KEN LUND / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

We keep hearing about the technological advances that are making the dream of self-driving cars become a reality.

It's not just about developing the technology to do it. It's also about making sure that autonomous vehicles are safe. And that safety will come from the standards that are set for connected and automated vehicles.

Future cars will communicate with each other, making self-driving vehicles safer

By Nov 30, 2016
Self-driving technologies like Tesla's Autopilot mode are limited by the sensors they use to detect obstacles on the road.
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

It's a persistent message: Self-driving cars are coming. Yet, before the roads are filled with cars steered entirely by computers, there’s much work to be done — especially when it comes to safety.

A grim reminder of that happened this past May when a man driving a Tesla became the first to die while using autopilot mode. He was watching a DVD when his car plowed into a tractor-trailer that was crossing its path.

That accident sent a message to the engineers who are developing this technology: get it right and make it safe.

Driverless cars legislation picks up speed

By Sep 4, 2016
Ford Motor Company

This is a very busy weekend on Michigan highways.  

But in the future, many of the vehicles on the road won’t have a person behind the wheel.

The state senate is expected act quickly on a package of bills to loosen rules governing autonomous vehicles.

Kirk Steudle is the head of the Michigan Department of Transportation.  

He believes autonomous cars will eventually reduce fatalities on Michigan roads.

Steudle wants automakers to have more leeway to test driverless cars in Michigan.

Snyder makes case in Europe for Michigan aerospace sector

By Jun 24, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

  LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Rick Snyder says a major automotive supplier could expand its operations in Michigan and an Italian biotech company is considering Michigan as a place to which to locate in the U.S.

Snyder is wrapping up a weeklong trade trip to Europe. He met with business executives in France, Germany and Italy - both to touch base with those whose companies already have a presence in Michigan and to explore potential new opportunities.