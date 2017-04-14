Duggan announces plan to get more Detroiters employed at hospitals

Mayor Mike Duggan and CEOs from three Detroit health systems announced a new job training program for city residents.

The Detroit Medical Center, Henry Ford Health System and St. John Providence are partnering with the city and Oakland University’s nursing school to train and employ 240 Detroiters in healthcare over the next year.

The Focus: HOPE and OU School of Nursing will prepare the graduates for immediate job vacancies as Patient Care Associates and Patient Sitters, according to Teresa Rodges, Executive Director of the School of Nursing and Continuing Education at OU.

"These are jobs perfect for people who are passionate about helping and being with people," she said.

Duggan says this is an example of the Detroit at Work initiative he spoke about in his State of the City Address.

"This is a major step forward in the city of Detroit’s effort to train Detroiters with the skills for those jobs that are actually being filled," Duggan said.

Jeff Donofrio, the leader of the Detroit at Work initiative, says there will be more training programs like this one in the city.

"Detroiters can go to Detroit at Work, they can find an opportunity that works for them, they can sign up and talk to a career counselor at one of our one stops and find the right path forward that will connect to a job," Donofrio said.

Duggan says people who want to take part in the healthcare training do need to have a high school diploma or GED.