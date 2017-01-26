WUOMFM

Duggan: Detroit isn't a "sanctuary city," not affected by Trump order

By 43 seconds ago
  • United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement

According to Mayor Mike Duggan, Detroit has nothing to fear from President Trump’s executive order on so-called “sanctuary cities”—because Detroit is not one.

Detroit is sometimes called a sanctuary city because of a 2007 anti-profiling ordinance that bans police from asking about immigration status during traffic stops, while interviewing witnesses, and in most other cases.

But Duggan says “sanctuary cities” took on a new meaning: cities that do not cooperate with federal agencies to deport people. It’s those cities that face losing federal grant funding as a result of Trump’s order.

Duggan says Detroit Police have always cooperated with federal immigration agencies, especially Customs and Border Patrol since it sits on an international border. He says they will still do so.

“If Detroit police arrest somebody today for breaking and entering, and in the course of running the ID check find they’re here illegally, they contact customs and immigration,” Duggan said. “Sometimes deporting is a simpler process than prosecuting.”

Detroit’s new municipal ID program does include some undocumented immigrants, and Duggan admits the federal government could request the program’s data at some point. But he was not too concerned about it.

“You know, I guess anything can be subpoenaed, but I think we have advised everybody of how it works,” Duggan said. “And we’ve had large numbers signing up.”

Duggan says the ID program, his appointment of a city Immigration Affairs director, and other recent initiatives show that Detroit still aims to be a “welcoming city” for immigrants.

Tags: 
sanctuary city
undocumented immigrants
Mike Duggan

Related Content

Ypsi considering a "don't ask" immigration status ordinance

By Virginia Gordan Jan 25, 2017
Heritage Media / Flickr Creative Commons http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

Ypsilanti's  city council is considering adopting a new law that would bar city officials and police from asking about a person's immigration status. 

Exceptions would include hiring processes, or when immigration status is relevant to a criminal investigation or government program eligibility.

One goal of not asking about immigration status is to promote community safety.

Trump's executive order on immigration could threaten some Detroit communities

By Bryce Huffman 1 hour ago
Detroit councilwoman Raquel Castaneda-Lopez speaking at Michigan United press conference about ongoing immigration issues.
Mateus Defaria / Michigan Radio

Donald Trump's recent executive orders have people in some immigrant communities in Detroit worried.

Detroit has a large immigrant population, but President Trump's executive order to crack down on undocumented immigration means some families and communities could be separated.

Trump’s executive orders will increase efforts to deport undocumented immigrants and build a wall on the country’s southern border. He also wants to cut federal funding to so-called "sanctuary cities" for immigrants.

Detroit Council member: City won't back down on pro-immigrant policies

By Nov 14, 2016
raquel4citycouncil.org / Facebook

There’s no sign that Detroit will change any of its immigrant-friendly policies as a result of Donald Trump’s election, according to one City Council member who has helped spearhead some of them.

Detroit is a self-designated “sanctuary city.” Those cities offer limited protections to undocumented immigrants.

Trump has pledged to cancel federal funding to all sanctuary cities during his first 100 days in office.

But Detroit City Council member Raquel Castañeda Lopez said there are no plans to change anything—yet.