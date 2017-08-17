East Lansing needs money to pay off debt. MSU balks at city income tax proposal.

Stateside's conversation with Mark Meadows, mayor of East Lansing.

What can a city facing $200 million in long term debt do?

Raising taxes is one option.

That’s why the City of East Lansing has drawn up an income tax proposal for the November ballot. If approved by voters, residents would pay a 1% tax on their income. Non-residents who work in the city would pay 0.5%.

That proposal has set East Lansing on a collision course with Michigan State University, which feels its employees, including some students, would be forced to pay an unfair chunk of that tax.

East Lansing Mayor Mark Meadows joined Stateside today. Listen above to hear why he believes this proposal is the right move for the city, and hear him combat some of MSU’s complaints.

Michigan State University declined Stateside's request for an interview today.

