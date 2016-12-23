Eastern Michigan University takes on Old Dominion today at 1 p.m.

It’s been a long time since the Eastern Michigan Eagles have been in a bowl game. Today, the football team will play in their first bowl game since the 1987 season.

The Eagles (7-5) will play the Old Dominion Monarchs (9-3) in the 2016 Popeye's Bahamas Bowl at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN and you can livestream it here.

You can also find live stats of the game here.

More from the Popeye's Bahamas Bowl:

Eastern Michigan and Old Dominion enter the bowl with a combined 16 victories, the most in the three years of the bowl. EMU went 7-5, 4-4 in the Mid-American Conference. Two of the Eagles’ victories came against teams that played in conference championship games: Ohio (MAC) and Wyoming (Mountain West). ODU is the bowl’s first nine-win team at 9-3, and the Monarchs’ 7-1 league record was the same as East Division champ WKU, which took the division title based on a head-to-head victory. ODU has won five straight and eight of the last nine games.

