WUOMFM

Eastern Michigan University takes on Old Dominion today at 1 p.m.

By 20 hours ago
  • Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium
    Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium
    Bahamas Bowl

It’s been a long time since the Eastern Michigan Eagles have been in a bowl game. Today, the football team will play in their first bowl game since the 1987 season.

The Eagles (7-5) will play the Old Dominion Monarchs (9-3) in the 2016 Popeye's Bahamas Bowl at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN and you can livestream it here.

You can also find live stats of the game here.

More from the Popeye's Bahamas Bowl:

Eastern Michigan and Old Dominion enter the bowl with a combined 16 victories, the most in the three years of the bowl. EMU went 7-5, 4-4 in the Mid-American Conference. Two of the Eagles’ victories came against teams that played in conference championship games: Ohio (MAC) and Wyoming (Mountain West). ODU is the bowl’s first nine-win team at 9-3, and the Monarchs’ 7-1 league record was the same as East Division champ WKU, which took the division title based on a head-to-head victory. ODU has won five straight and eight of the last nine games.

Twitter roll from the game below:

Tags: 
Eastern Michigan University
college football

Related Content

Michigan teams well represented in college bowl season

By Dec 16, 2016
They used to play the Cotton Bowl game in the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas. Not anymore. It's now played in the AT&T Stadium.
user bmendez68 / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

It’s college bowl season, and around these parts, that can only mean one thing: Rumors of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh going to the NFL!

Of course, that seasonal rumor comes with many other traditions, including ridiculously irresponsible click-bait stories based on absolutely nothing, everyone freaking out because of it, and the whole thing amounting to zero. ‘Tis the season – and will be every season Harbaugh is Michigan’s coach, any NFL team needs a coach, and any reckless reporter needs a few thousand more Twitter followers.

Bacon: With playoff hopes in jeopardy, Lions' last two games will be nailbiters

By Dec 19, 2016
Did the sun set on the Lions' playoff hopes at MetLife Stadium on Sunday?
Gabriel Argudo Jr / Flickr - http://bit.ly/1rFrzRK

There were plenty of missed opportunities, but in the end, the Detroit Lions fell short against the New York Giants on Sunday. They lost 17-6 and while they are still sitting in first place in the NFC North division with two games to play, they have a tough task ahead of them.

Watch highlights of the Lions at the Giants below:

U of M fined $10K for Jim Harbaugh's post-game comments

By Bryce Huffman Nov 28, 2016
Jim Harbaugh pleads his case.
MGoBlog / Flickr - http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

The University of Michigan was fined by the Big Ten for comments by football coach Jim Harbaugh after Saturday’s game against Ohio State University.

The school was fined $10,000 after Harbaugh criticized the officiating during Saturday's double-overtime loss to the Buckeyes.

The Big Ten Network tweeted a picture of the conference's statement regarding Harbaugh's comments. 

Bacon: Referees steal spotlight in one of best Michigan-Ohio State games of all time

By Nov 28, 2016
Fans blew up the internet this weekend with their video and screenshot analysis of whether or not J.T. Barrett of Ohio State got the first down in the second overtime against Michigan. The referees ruled he did.
Twitter: @Bluekts_ @nlwolfe80 @TheGambler100

Aside from Western Michigan beating Toledo to finish the regular season undefeated, and Eastern Michigan clinching their first bowl game in nearly 20 years earlier in the week, it was a pretty rough week for most Michigan college football fans.

John U. Bacon joined Stateside for his weekly sports roundup and it was all about football.

On Thursday, the eyes of the nation were on the Detroit Lions coming back to win in the fourth quarter for the seventh time this season. When the dust settled, the Lions were all alone in first place in the NFC North with a one game lead over the Minnesota Vikings (and Detroit owns the tiebreaker over Minnesota after winning both games this year). 

Two days later, the eyes of the nation were fixed upon "The Game" between Michigan and Ohio State and it lived up to the hype.