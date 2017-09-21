WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Education, business, labor leaders team up to help kids find pathways to technical careers

By 59 minutes ago
  • Roger Curtis and the Michigan Career Pathways Alliance aims to fill trade positions by educating students about them.
    Roger Curtis and the Michigan Career Pathways Alliance aims to fill trade positions by educating students about them.
    Courtesy of Michigan Department of Talent and Economic Development / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

There are 100,000 unfilled jobs right now in Michigan.

Roger Curtis, director of the Michigan Department of Talent and Economic Development, said this is due to a career awareness gap rather than a talent gap in the state.

He said the newly formed Michigan Career Pathways Alliance has already drafted 17 initiatives that will address this gap especially when it comes to exploring vocational trades.

“It’s about changing the conversation," Curtis said. "A lot of adults have preconceived negative stereotypes of trades in Michigan and don’t have any idea of what they’re really like and how they’ve changed over the years."

He said courses like "Geometry and Carpentry" in the northern part of Michigan, for example, still fulfill state standards while using vocational skills to teach the practical applications of the subject. 

"For far too long us adults have lumped kids into two buckets: Either you’re smart enough to go to college or you’re not, and that’s just a terrible way to sort kids. So we want to start talking about the multiple pathways," Curtis said. 

And although he said some skeptics will say that of course there are plenty of jobs at McDonalds, these alternative pathways also might include jobs in healthcare, construction, advanced manufacturing, and technology jobs.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
education
Technical skills
Trades

Related Content

Grosse Pointe school board members say residency rules burden renters, working parents

By & Catherine Shaffer Sep 14, 2017
Defer Elementary School in Grosse Pointe Park.
Appraiser / Creative Commons http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Grosse Pointe Public Schools has some of the strictest residency rules in the state. The district has never participated in schools of choice, and aggressively pursues and expels students who are improperly enrolled from outside of the district.

Students' families must bring five original documents, in person, to the school office during business hours. Those documents include identification, proof of home ownership or rental, utility bills, and proof of car insurance. 

Public education in Michigan is in a free-fall

By Sep 9, 2017
Daniel Howes / Detroit News

Don’t let the opening days of another school year, or another Michigan win at the Big House, fool you: public education in this state is in steep decline.

Out of the 50 states, Michigan ranks 37th in eighth-grade math and 41st in fourth-grade reading, says the nonpartisan Public Sector Consultants. Strip out the state’s lowest-income students, and fourth-grade reading slips to 48th.