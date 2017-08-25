WUOMFM

Elections officials "err on the side of voters" favor on Weaver recall petitions

Handwriting expert Robert Kullman says there are questions about who filled in personal information on numerous pages of a recall petition against Flint Mayor Karen Weaver
Witnesses in court today agreed there are issues with signatures on a recall petition against Flint mayor Karen Weaver. 

However, it remains unclear whether that will be enough to stop November’s recall election.

Handwriting expert Robert Kullman testified to numerous instances where one person filled in petition information for two signatures.  

“They both couldn’t have written them in because the same person wrote the information,” says Kullman, who was hired by Mayor Weaver’s attorney to scrutinize the signatures on the petition, “But who it was I don’t know.  I don’t know if it was one of the signers or somebody else.”

Genesee County’s election supervisor admits her office certified many of the signatures that the Weaver campaign is questioning.

Election Supervisor Doreen Fulcher says her office reached a similar conclusion when certifying the petition signatures.

“(But) it was determined to err on the side of the voters’ choice to sign the petition,” says Fulcher.  

Mayor Karen Weaver’s attorney is trying to get a judge to agree to knock out more than 120 signatures from the recall petition. That would be enough to cancel the November recall.

Circuit Court Judge Geoffrey Neithercut will hear more testimony next Tuesday. He’s made it clear he is not concerned about how long this review will take.

Genesee County Clerk John Gleason is worried about time. Gleason says his office needs to send the November ballot to a printer soon.   

