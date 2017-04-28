WUOMFM

Emergency management and the Supreme Court

By 38 minutes ago

Three days ago, the Michigan Civil Rights Commission asked the highest court in the land to decide whether our state’s emergency manager law is unconstitutional.

Specifically, the issue is whether the law violates the federal Voting Rights Act by lessening the voting power of minorities. Nearly all the cities and school districts where emergency managers have been appointed had black majority populations.

Since local control is temporarily suspended any time emergency management is in force, the case in question, Bellant vs. Snyder, argues that this unfairly weakens minority voters politically, something the Voting Rights Act was designed to prevent.

Well, since that announcement, I’ve heard a few people, diehard opponents of the emergency manager law, rejoice over this decision. Essentially, they thought that the Michigan Civil Rights Commission was taking a stand against the hated law.

But I think that’s a complete misunderstanding of what’s going on here – and that if the high court does made a decision, it is likely to be exactly the opposite of what opponents of this law want. I think the Supreme Court is likely to rule that constitutionally, the emergency manager law is just fine – and the Civil Rights Commission knows it.

Consider this: the Michigan Civil Rights Commission includes seven commissioners, all appointed by Governor Snyder. There isn’t a Medgar Evers in the bunch. Only two of them are black, and one of those, Linda Lee Tarver, is a vice-chair of the Republican Party and was a fervent Trump supporter early on.

Bellant vs. Snyder, the case that argues that the emergency manager case was unconstitutional, has lost in the lower federal courts. It may be that the Supreme Court simply declines to take the case, letting the lower court rulings stand.

But if the Court does take the case and finds that the emergency manager law does not violate the Voting Rights Act, that could have ramifications that stretch far beyond this particular case. Six months ago, this might have been a gamble worth taking. However, something new has been added to the court: Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch. There is nothing in his record to indicate that he would be likely to want to strike a blow for minority voting rights.

With his appointment, the court again takes on the composition it had before the death of Antonin Scalia – and that’s not a liberal majority. Personally, I think the emergency manager law, officially known as Public Act 436 of 2012, is improper for other reasons.

In November 2012, the voters went to the polls and, by a solid margin, repealed Snyder’s first emergency manager law. In a display of complete and utter contempt for the will of the people, the Legislature immediately re-enacted the law with a few essentially cosmetic changes.

Then, in what has become a popular legislative dirty trick, they added a small appropriation to the bill just to prevent voters from repealing it again.

Snyder signed it even before the election returns repealing his old law were officially certified. Later, he would appoint the emergency managers who gave us Flint.

So that’s how we got here. Nobody can ever predict with certainty what the Supreme Court will do. But what we can say is this: be careful what you wish for. You just might get it.

Jack Lessenberry is Michigan Radio’s Senior Political Analyst. Views expressed in his essays are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management or the station licensee, The University of Michigan.

Tags: 
Jack Lessenberry
emergency manager law
bellant vs. snyder

Related Content

Hoping that lessons learned in Flint last

By Apr 26, 2017
Flint water crisis protest
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

This week, my colleagues at Michigan Radio have done an amazing package of stories to mark the third anniversary of the Flint water crisis. If you didn’t have a chance to hear them, I recommend you go read and listen.

Even if you’ve heard them, they are worth hearing again. In journalism, the very first sentence in a story is called the lede. And for sheer eloquence and simplicity, it would be hard to improve on the way Lindsey Smith began her story Tuesday: Three years ago today, Flint switched the source of its drinking water, and triggered a public health crisis.

Saving Lake Erie

By 22 hours ago
A cyanobacteria bloom on Lake Erie in 2013.
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

There’s a little-noticed battle going on across the region to save Lake Erie. Now, I know this story can’t possibly compare in interest or importance to a bunch of football players visiting Rome, or which politician might run for something next year.

End of Public Education

By Apr 25, 2017
U.S. Department of Education / Creative Commons

When I was a child, there was this widespread quaint notion that children ought to attend the public schools where they lived. Except for a few kids that went to Catholic schools, and one who won a scholarship to Cranbrook, everybody did.

Michigan Civil Rights Commission urges U.S. Supreme Court to review emergency manager law

By Apr 25, 2017
A Flint water meeting in January 2015.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

The Michigan Civil Rights Commission wants the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a case against Gov. Snyder.

That’s what commissioners decided with a 5-0 vote Tuesday. They ordered the Michigan Department of Civil Rights to file an amicus brief urging the high court to review the issues raised in the case Bellant v. Snyder.

UM survey: Local officials wants changes to emergency manager law

By Feb 22, 2017
State capitol
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

A survey of local officials across the state finds wide interest in overhauling Michigan’s emergency manager law.       

The survey of officials from 1,300 cities, counties, townships, and villages was conducted by the University of Michigan’s Ford School of Public Policy.

There was no consensus on what to about financially struggling local governments, says survey director Tom Ivacko. But he says says there was general agreement that emergency managers have too much power.