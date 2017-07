Stateside’s conversation with political writer Chad Selweski.

Michigan is in the grips of a drug abuse problem. At the same time, many Michigan companies are struggling to find workers for open positions.

What happens when these two problems collide?

Reporter Chad Selweski joined Stateside to talk about his recent piece for Bridge Magazine, "100 workers recalled. Then they all flunked their drug tests."

Listen above.

