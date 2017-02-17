WUOMFM

Enbridge document shows areas of Line 5 pipelines where protective coating could be missing

By 18 minutes ago
  • Part of a map of the easternmost oil and natural gas liquid pipeline that shows areas of
    Part of a map of the easternmost oil and natural gas liquid pipeline that shows areas of "coating delamination." The east line shows 11 such areas. The west line shows seven.
    Enbridge document submitted to the EPA

An Enbridge work plan document shows areas where a protective coating around its twin oil pipelines running through Lake Michigan might be failing.

Enbridge posted the document on its website last fall. It shows 18 specific areas along the pipelines where there is “coating delamination.” The 64-year-old pipelines were installed with a coating around them to protect for corrosion.

These areas are marked specifically on a map in the document.

Click here to see a map of the easternmost pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac.

And click here for a map of the westernmost pipeline.

Enbridge officials say the document is a testing plan they submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency. The company was compelled to do more testing on the condition of the pipeline through a consent agreement with the EPA that was reached after the company’s massive Line 6B spill in southern Michigan. This plan outlines testing the company will do to determine whether biota, like quagga and zebra mussels, are affecting the integrity of the pipeline.

The plan calls for testing areas where the coating is intact and for testing “holiday” areas – or places where the coating has failed.

From the work plan:

This Plan proposes to provide visual surveys and collection of biotic samples from locations representative of each zone of the Dual Pipelines, while also correlating those sampling locations with the limited numbers of areas of the pipeline where there is a loss of coating around the pipe (“holidays”). Pipeline sampling locations were selected near the mid-point of each zone or proximal to a holiday area.

The report also references testing places “where bare metal is exposed.”

Ryan Duffy is a spokesman for Enbridge. He says the areas identified in the document are areas where there is “hypothetical” coating loss.

“The plan is basically saying ‘if we find this, or if we find this, you know, we’ll test in those areas,’ those kinds of things,” says Duffy. “But we have not found any issue at all with the coating on the pipe.”

Duffy reiterated what the company has been saying all along - that the protective coating is in very good condition.

Environmental groups are skeptical of this answer.

Jennifer McKay is with the Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council and is a member of Michigan’s Pipeline Safety Advisory Board. She alerted state officials earlier this week after she read the document.

“It seems like they’ve identified them to me,” says McKay.

McKay says it raises a lot of questions about what the company knows about these so-called “holiday” areas.

“When were they identified? How long ago? How long have they known about it? How many of them are there? How large are they? To what extent are we seeing coating loss? Is it just a miniscule portion, or is it actually a complete loss of coating?” asks McKay.

Mike Shriberg of the National Wildlife Federation says the language used in the report is clear.

“That doesn’t, to me, say there’s a hypothetical or a potential to that. It says ‘where there is a loss of coating,’” he says.

The Pipeline Safety Advisory Board meets next on March 13th. The company will likely be pushed to provide more details about what they know about the condition of the coating.

*Editor’s Note: Enbridge Energy is a financial supporter of Michigan Radio.

Tags: 
Line 5
enbridge
Great Lakes
oil pipeline
crude oil

Related Content

"We take all this risk for very little reward:" Bell's Brewery takes stand on Enbridge's Line 5

By Feb 14, 2017
Russ / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

Every day, more than 20 million gallons of oil, some 540 thousand barrels, are pumped through two 63-year-old pipes lying at the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac. Those Enbridge Line 5 pipes are the focus of the Great Lakes Business Network, a newly-formed group of Michigan business leaders who want the twin pipeline shut down.

Among those leaders is Larry Bell. He is the founder and president of Bell’s Brewery, Michigan’s largest brewing company.

Fearing an oil spill, Wisconsin tribe votes to remove Enbridge Line 5

By Nick Wallace Jan 13, 2017
Enbridge's Line 5 runs from Superior, Wisconsin to Sarnia, Ontario.
Enbridge

The Enbridge Line 5 oil pipeline stretches from Superior, Wisconsin to Sarnia, Ontario. It crosses northern Wisconsin into the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and then under the Straits of Mackinac which connects Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.

(Support trusted journalism like this in Michigan. Give what you can here.)

The path of the 64-year-old pipeline also crosses the Bad River Reservation in northeast Wisconsin.

According to Robert Blanchard, the chairman of the Bad River Band Tribal Council, the easement under which Enbridge has been operating the pipeline on the Bad River Reservation expired in 2013. Last week, the council voted not to renew the easement, which could eventually lead to removal of the section of the pipeline that crosses through the reservation.

Two Michigan members of Congress want prompt federal study of Enbridge Line 5

By Virginia Gordan Jan 12, 2017
One of the anchors used to hold Line 5 in place under the Straits of Mackinac.
Screen shot of a Ballard Marine inspection video / Enbridge Energy

Legislation has been introduced in Congress calling for a shut down of Enbridge's Line 5 if a federal study shows that it threatens the Great Lakes.

Line 5 is the controversial, 63 year-old underwater pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac.

The legislation would require the federal government to conduct a study to determine the economic and environmental risks to the Great Lakes from possible failures of Line 5, and it puts a 12 month deadline on completing the study.

Republican Dave Trott and Democrat Debbie Dingell are co-sponsors of the legislation.

MDEQ gives Enbridge permit for four Line 5 supports

By Oct 3, 2016
Enbridge's Line 5 runs from Superior, Wisconsin to Sarnia, Ontario.
Enbridge

UPDATED 10/4/16 at 12:50 pm

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality says Enbridge Energy can install four additional anchor supports on the Line 5 pipeline that runs beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

The MDEQ issued a permit for the four supports to maintain the integrity and safety of the pipeline.

Enbridge still needs a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Work expected to start soon on underwater supports on Line 5

By Sep 6, 2016
One of the anchors used to hold Line 5 in place under the Straits of Mackinac.
Screen shot of a Ballard Marine inspection video / Enbridge Energy

 

Enbridge Energy’s Line 5 goes right under Lake Michigan. It splits into two pipelines at the Straits, and it was recently announced that the supports that hold the pipeline in place are not in compliance with a 1953 easement agreement with the state.

Enbridge to invest $7 million in new oil spill response equipment

By Jun 21, 2016
Enbridge Energy says they’ll spend $7 million over the next two years to buy new clean up tools in case there’s a spill along its Line 5 pipeline. There has been a lot of controversy surrounding Line 5 where it crosses at the Straits of Mackinac. At the
Enbridge Energy

Officials with Enbridge Energy say they’ll spend $7 million over the next two years to buy new clean up tools in case there’s a spill along its Line 5 pipeline.

 

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding Line 5 where it crosses at the Straits of Mackinac. At the Straits, the oil and liquid natural gas pipeline splits into two smaller diameter pipelines to make the underwater crossing.

 

Coast Guard oil spill specialist says he's more concerned about the UP section of Line 5

By Oct 8, 2015
Enbridge's Line 5 runs from Superior, Wisconsin to Sarnia, Ontario.
Enbridge

There's been a lot of concern expressed about Enbridge's oil and liquid natural gas pipelines running under Lake Michigan at the Straits of Mackinac.

But Keith Matheny of the Detroit Free Press reports that an oil spill contingency specialist with the U.S. Coast Guard is more worried about the above-ground section of Line 5 running across the Upper Peninsula.

From Matheny's piece:

BP refinery shutdown driving up gas prices

By Aug 13, 2015
Gas prices all over Michigan are rising in response to a refinery shutdown in Indiana
Ryan Grimes

Drivers all over Michigan are being hit by sticker shock at the gas pump.

Even though crude oil fell to a six-year low earlier this week, gas prices are skyrocketing.

What happened?