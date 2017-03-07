Enter to win a pair of tickets to the Ann Arbor Film Festival

The 55th Ann Arbor Film Festival

March 21-26, 2017

The Michigan Theater, Ann Arbor

The Ann Arbor Film Festival is the longest-running independent and experimental film festival in North America, established in 1963. Internationally recognized as a premiere forum for independent filmmakers and artists, each year's festival engages audiences with remarkable cinematic experiences.

This year’s festival includes 124 movies of all lengths and genres, including experimental, animation, documentary, fiction, and performance-based works.

AAFF films can challenge our notions of traditional storytelling and demonstrate a wide variety of points of view, techniques, and aesthetics. So if you are interested in alternative attitudes, uncommon opinions or unusual perspectives, the Ann Arbor Film Festival is for you.

For more information about the Festival, including a full schedule, please click here.

Important Notes:

Tickets are valid for any one Festival screening in the Main Theater at the Michigan Theater. Winners will receive a code that can be redeemed online for tickets. Entry deadline is Thursday, March 16, 2017

Contest rules