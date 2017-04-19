WUOMFM

Enter to win a pair of tickets to The Ann Arbor Moth GrandSLAM Championship: Breaking Ground

By

The Ann Arbor Moth GrandSLAM Championship:
Breaking Ground Wednesday, May 24, 2017
8:00 PM - (doors open at 7 PM)
The Ark, Ann Arbor

The Moth presents the GrandSLAM, Tales of new horizons. Checkpoints and firsts. Growing pains and ice breakers. Pioneers, explorers, and builders. Pulling up anchors and digging in.

The Moth is dedicated to finding intriguing people to tell inspired stories. At The Moth StorySLAM, those people find us. On this night, using words as weapons, they compete to determine the Moth GrandSLAM Story Champion.

More information click here

Entry Deadline: MAY 15, 2017 -  Contest rules

