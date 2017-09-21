Enter to win a pair of tickets to Battle of the Dishes, a “Chopped” themed secret basket competition

Battle of the Dishes

6:00 PM, Monday, October 2nd

Marriott GM Renaissance Center, Detroit

Battle of the Dishes, a fundraiser for CATCH – Sparky Anderson’s Charity for Children, will offer an opportunity for Detroit Chefs to showcase their talent and creativity, while highlighting some of the most innovative cuisines around the city of Detroit. You definitely will not want to miss a bite of this.

CATCH, Caring Athletes Team for Children's & Henry Ford Hospitals, funds items and services that help improve the quality of life for sick, injured, and needy pediatric patients who receive care from Children's Hospital of Michigan and Henry Ford Health System.

Enter to win a pair of VIP tickets, which include reserved seating ($250 value each). All tickets include access to an open bar and small plates.

For more information about the event and the participating chefs, or to purchase tickets click here.

Entry deadline: Wednesday, Sept. 27