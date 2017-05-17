WUOMFM

Enter to win a pair of tickets to the Cinetopia International Film Festival.

By 35 minutes ago

Cinetopia International Film Festival
June 1-11, 2017
Various venues in Detroit, Dearborn & Ann Arbor

Created for the people of southeastern Michigan, the Cinetopia International Film Festival features the best feature-length dramas, comedies, and documentaries from the world’s best film festivals (e.g. Sundance, Cannes, Venice, Toronto, Berlin, SXSW, Tribeca, etc.).

The extensive festival program is selected exclusively for Cinetopia by a team that includes Indiewire Influencer Russ Collins (from the Michigan Theater) and the national “dean” of art house programming Elliot Wilhelm (from the Detroit Film Theatre).

Cinetopia honors the rich heritage of cinematic culture and Michigan’s proud legacy of outstanding cinema artists through special pre- and post-film events, including presentations, discussion panels, and Q&A sessions with directors, writers, and stars.

Winners will receive a promo code that may be redeemed for a pair of tickets to any one screening during the Festival.

For more information, please visit: http://www.cinetopiafestival.org

Contest Rules click here

Tags: 
Station Contest

Related Content

Enter to win a pair of tickets to “Vino Veritas” at the Purple Rose Theatre

By Mar 1, 2017

This contest has ended. Winners were selected on April 21, 2017.

Vino Veritas
8:00 PM, Friday, April 28, 2017
Purple Rose Theatre, Chelsea, Mich.

On Halloween night, two couples prepare to attend an annual costume party. Though the evening begins as usual, familiar traditions unravel when the foursome shares a bottle of South American ceremonial wine made from the skin of blue dart tree frogs. 

Under the influence of this tribal truth serum, the couples experience an unpredictable night of unbridled honesty that stretches the bounds of their friendship forever.