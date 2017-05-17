Enter to win a pair of tickets to the Cinetopia International Film Festival.

Cinetopia International Film Festival

June 1-11, 2017

Various venues in Detroit, Dearborn & Ann Arbor

Created for the people of southeastern Michigan, the Cinetopia International Film Festival features the best feature-length dramas, comedies, and documentaries from the world’s best film festivals (e.g. Sundance, Cannes, Venice, Toronto, Berlin, SXSW, Tribeca, etc.).

The extensive festival program is selected exclusively for Cinetopia by a team that includes Indiewire Influencer Russ Collins (from the Michigan Theater) and the national “dean” of art house programming Elliot Wilhelm (from the Detroit Film Theatre).

Cinetopia honors the rich heritage of cinematic culture and Michigan’s proud legacy of outstanding cinema artists through special pre- and post-film events, including presentations, discussion panels, and Q&A sessions with directors, writers, and stars.

Winners will receive a promo code that may be redeemed for a pair of tickets to any one screening during the Festival.

For more information, please visit: http://www.cinetopiafestival.org

