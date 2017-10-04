Enter to win a pair of tickets to see David Sedaris.

David Sedaris

Friday, November 3 – 8:00 PM

Wharton Center, East Lansing

The celebrated NPR humorist and bestselling author returns for an evening of captivating conversation and social satire. His sardonic wit and incisive social critiques make David Sedaris one of the world’s pre-eminent humorists. He slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness with masterful satire and keen observations on the human condition.

His latest work, Theft by Finding, was just released in June 2017. Don’t miss this evening of hilarious brilliance!

