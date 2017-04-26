Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Garrison Keillor at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre in Rochester

Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!

Thursday, June 15 – 7:30 PM

Fox Theatre, Detroit

NPR's "Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me!" returns to Detroit for this nearly-sold-out show! Host Peter Sagal and announcer Bill Kurtis will lead a panel of comedians, humorists and journalists, listener contestants and celebrity guests through a comic review of the week’s news.

Contestants vie for the most coveted prize in all of public radio: a custom-recorded greeting by scorekeeper emeritus Carl Kasell for their voicemail.