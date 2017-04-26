Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Garrison Keillor at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre in Rochester

Garrison Keillor’s Prairie Home Love & Comedy Tour
Sunday, September 3 – 5:30 PM
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Rochester
American author, storyteller, humorist, voice actor, and radio personality Garrison Keillor presents two-plus hours of stories, love duets, family drama, poetic outbursts and the famous Singing Intermission at which the Eager & Able-Bodied stand and sing around the campfire. Keillor will be joined by sound-effects genius Fred Newman, Rich Dworsky & the Road Hounds and musician Heather Masse.
Tickets and Information click here.
Entry deadline is June 4, 2017 - Contest rules