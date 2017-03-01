Enter to win a pair of tickets to “Vino Veritas” at the Purple Rose Theatre

Theatre Vino Veritas

8:00 PM, Friday, April 28, 2017

Purple Rose Theatre, Chelsea, Mich.

On Halloween night, two couples prepare to attend an annual costume party. Though the evening begins as usual, familiar traditions unravel when the foursome shares a bottle of South American ceremonial wine made from the skin of blue dart tree frogs.

Under the influence of this tribal truth serum, the couples experience an unpredictable night of unbridled honesty that stretches the bounds of their friendship forever.

Entry Deadline: Thursday, April 20, 2017