Enter to win tickets to see Hall & Oates with Tears for Fears

Hall & Oates, with Tears for Fears

Wednesday, May 17

Joe Louis Arena, Detroit

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, are partnering with international multi-platinum selling band, Tears For Fears, for a 29-city North American tour that will visit the Joe Louis Arena on Wednesday, May 17 at 7 p.m. as part of the “Farewell Season at The Joe”. The summer arena tour will also feature a special acoustic performance by opening act, Allen Stone.

