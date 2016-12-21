WUOMFM

Environmental group says new energy law is pretty good

By 11 hours ago
  • Groundbreaking for DTE solar array
    Groundbreaking for DTE solar array
    DTE Energy / via Twitter

The Michigan Environmental Council says energy legislation signed into law by Governor Snyder on Wednesday is a vast improvement over earlier versions.

The initial package proposed to eliminate Michigan's 10% renewable energy mandate, as well as eliminate a mandate to reduce electricity demand by one percent per year.

Instead, after months of negotiations, the renewable mandate was boosted, to 15% by the year 2021, and electric utilities must still reduce demand by at least one percent a year.

People who want to install solar panels and hook up to the electric grid can still do so under the current payment scheme for the next two and a half years. 

After that, the Michigan Public Service Commission will finalize a new scheme.  James Clift, Policy Director for the MEC, says it's likely it will compensate homeowners more or less depending on the time of day they make their electricity available to the grid.

Clift hopes the renewable and efficiency mandates in the new law will also slow the pace of increases in electric bills.  On average, residential electric rates went up 7% a year for the past 8 years.

He says one disappointment was the lack of a provision to reduce peak demand during the hot summer months.

Tags: 
energy bills
renewable energy

Related Content

Focus is on energy rewrite in last days of legislative term

By Dec 11, 2016
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - With just days left in the two-year term, the Michigan Legislature may be inching toward votes on what's billed as a comprehensive rewrite of state energy laws.

It's legislation that Gov. Rick Snyder has made clear is his highest priority.

The bills have divided majority House Republicans. They would update policies that govern the regulation of utility giants and their competitors, require minimum amounts of renewable sources of electricity and set efficiency benchmarks.

Will there be big changes in how we get our energy?

By Nov 15, 2016
Courtesy of Duke Energy

President-elect Donald Trump has called global warming "a very expensive hoax," despite agreement among the vast majority of climate scientists that climate change is happening now and is mainly human-caused. Trump has also put climate change skeptic Myron Ebell in charge of his EPA transition team.

GM says all its electric use will be from renewables by 2050

By Sep 16, 2016
wind turbine
Tim Wang / flickr http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

General Motors has committed to using electricity solely from wind, solar or biogas for all of its 350 operations in 59 countries around the world -- within the next 34 years.

CEO Mary Barra says it "helps us better serve society by reducing environmental impact." 

The automaker says it used about 9 terawatt hours of electricity in 2015 to build its vehicles and power its offices, technical centers and warehouses globally.  A terawatt equals a trillion watts.