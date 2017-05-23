WUOMFM
Related Program: 
The Environment Report

Environmental groups blast House bill restricting state agencies

By David Casselman 46 seconds ago
  • Power plant
    The W.C. Beckjord Station along the Ohio River near Cincinnati.
    Courtesy of Duke Energy

The state House has passed a bill that would restrict the ability of state agencies to write regulations that are tougher than federal rules. Environmental groups are lining up against the bill.

Under the measure, agencies would not be able to create rules that are more stringent than federal ones - unless directed to by state law, or if the director of a state agency proves a "clear and convincing need" to exceed the federal standard.

Representative Triston Cole (R-Mancelona) introduced the bill. He says the legislation adds checks and balances to the regulatory system.

“This is to protect constituents and citizens of Michigan from more stringent regulation than what is necessary,” he says.

Cole says he gets frustrated by state agencies’ ability to enact some kinds of rules and bypass the Legislature.

But critics say the bill would hamstring state agencies. Skip Pruss is a former deputy director of the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality. He now works as a senior fellow with the consulting group Five Lakes Energy.

Pruss says the legislation is a contender for the worst Michigan environmental bill of the 21st century.

“Our Great Lakes are globally unique resources. They exist nowhere else on the planet. We have watersheds that are unique. We have our dune system on Lake Michigan [that] is globally unique,” he says.

He says we have specific regulations to protect those unique systems.

"It’s irresponsible - at best, misguided - to surrender our authority to regulate and protect these extraordinary resources to the federal government particularly at a time when the current administration has declared proudly that they intend to weaken regulations and in many cases void existing regulations,” says Pruss.

The bill now moves to the state Senate.

Tags: 
Michigan Legislature
michigan department of environmental quality

Related Content

MDEQ says it's time to take habitat loss off list of St. Clair River's enviromental problems

By Virginia Gordan May 17, 2017
Satellite photo of the St. Clair River, Lake Saint Clair, and Detroit River
Wikimedia Commons

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is recommending that loss of fish and wildlife habitat be removed from the list of environmental impairments on the U.S. side of the St. Clair River.

The Removal Recommendation Report is available for public comment until June 14, 2017.

Last of Ann Arbor’s lead “goosenecks” to be replaced by end of May

By May 16, 2017
Lead service line
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

Ann Arbor is approaching a milestone of sorts. The city is replacing the last of its lead connections in the water system.

Ann Arbor city officials say they never allowed full lead service lines, the water pipes buried underground that connect homes to the water main.

Where are lead water pipes in Michigan? Here’s our best guess

Why it's so hard to know exactly how much of Michigan's water is bottled and sold

By Apr 11, 2017
Michigan Radio mapped 49 bottled water facilities in Michigan. An interactive version is below.
Kaye LaFond / Michigan Radio

Tomorrow evening at 7pm, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is holding a public hearing on a request from Nestle Waters. 