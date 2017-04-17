WUOMFM

EPA denies plan (at least right now) to merge Region 5 with Kansas office

By 25 minutes ago
  • Workers replace a lead service line in Flint
    Workers replace a lead service line in Flint
    Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it has no current plan to close its Region 5 branch office in Chicago, and calls a Chicago Sun-Times newspaper story reporting the possibility an "unsubstantiated rumor." 

But despite saying the story "has no merit," there's clearly a reason for the rumor.

An EPA official says the agency may merge two of its branch offices, but hasn't decided if it will, let alone which ones. 

Region 5 in Chicago oversees Great Lakes states. It's played a big role in the Flint water crisis. 

The EPA official says the agency has no plan to scale back its oversight in the region – and even if the Chicago branch were to be merged, perhaps with the Kansas branch, a satellite office in the Windy City could be maintained, and other EPA workers could be embedded at various state agencies.

The official says that kind of approach could also deliver a better value for taxpayers.

Tags: 
EPA Region 5
environmental protection agency

Related Content

EPA Region 5 Administrator Susan Hedman to resign in wake of the Flint water crisis

By & Jan 21, 2016
EPA Region 5 director Susan Hedman (file photo).
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Today, the Environmental Protection Agency announced that EPA Region 5 Administrator Susan Hedman will resign as of February 1.

Hedman headed up the EPA regional department that oversees the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality. She was appointed to lead the EPA’s Region 5 office in 2010, where she oversaw EPA operations in six states. Before that, she was an environmental attorney with the Illinois Attorney General’s office.