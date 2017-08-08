WUOMFM

Ethics probe of Michigan congressman reaches a milestone this week

    Rep. John Conyers (D-Detroit) is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for a complaint lodged against him.
    Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Detroit Congressman John Conyers may learn Wednesday if an ethics probe against him will continue or if it has reached its end.

For months, the House Ethics Committee has been looking into a complaint lodged against the Democrat. The exact nature of the complaint has not been made public. But several news outlets say it may involve compensation paid to a former staffer for months after she left her job in his office.

The independent Office of Congressional Ethics recommended the investigation, based on a “substantial reason to believe” a violation occurred. A spokesperson for Conyers has said in the past that the congressman’s office has worked to comply with the rules. He also said that Conyers’ office has cooperated with the ethics committee’s investigation.

This week’s announcement could result in one of three options.  The more likely scenarios are either the committee releases its findings with no further action or announces it is continuing its review.

The third option is the committee could announce it is empaneling an investigative subcommittee to look deeper in the allegation.  Though it’s rare for the panel to do that.

Conyers is considered the Dean of the U.S. House of Representatives, since he is the longest currently serving member of the House

