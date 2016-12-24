WUOMFM

Event marks 10th anniversary of President Ford's death

  President Gerald R. Ford
    President Gerald R. Ford
    CREDIT WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - An event marking the 10th anniversary of former President Gerald Ford's death is taking place in western Michigan.

Officials say friends and family will participate in placing flowers at Ford's tomb on Monday at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids.

Ford's son, Michael Ford, says in a statement that he and his siblings "will prayerfully and privately remember the many good times" with Ford and former first lady Betty Ford. He also thanked everyone offering thoughts on his father's death.

Ford died in 2006 at 93, and former first lady Betty Ford died in 2011. They lived in Rancho Mirage, California, for decades, and had four children.

Gerald Ford was a congressman from Grand Rapids before becoming vice president, and then president following Richard Nixon's 1974 resignation.

gerald ford
Gerald R Ford Museum

A look back on Gerald Ford's legacy, 40 years later

By Aug 28, 2014
Wikimedia Commons

It has been 40 years since Richard Nixon resigned and Michigan’s Gerald Ford was sworn in as president. He is the only Michigander to be president, and the first  not elected by the Electoral College.

Today on Stateside, we look at Ford’s legacy with guests Patrick McLean and Gleaves Whitney. McLean is director of the Gerald R. Ford Institute for Leadership in Public Policy and Service at Albion College. Whitney is the director of Grand Valley State University's Hauenstein Center for Presidential Studies.

What kind of president was Gerald Ford? Reviews are mixed.

A 2012 Gallup poll found Americans judge Gerald Ford to be just an average president. Patrick McLean wrote a piece in Bridge Magazine that challenges that view, and said that we should appreciate Ford’s leadership.

McLean said Ford was dealt a bad hand when he was sworn in.

There was the unpopular war in Vietnam, the beginning of stagflation, high unemployment rates, and low job growth. He inherited the presidency when trust in the political establishment was at a low point.

Ford at 100

By Jul 13, 2013
The National Archives

Michigan celebrates what would have been President Gerald R. Ford's 100th birthday this weekend.

Ford grew up in Grand Rapids and attended the University of Michigan in his youth.

Jim Kratsas is the Deputy Director at the Gerald R. Ford Museum in Grand Rapids. He says the late president's legacy is known around his native Michigan.

“It's a time to celebrate Michigan's favorite son,” says Kratsas.

He says the late president was also deeply involved in the local community.

Her feisty character and other reasons to remember Michigan's only First Lady

By Jul 8, 2014

Patricia Hill Burnett, who was famous back in the 1970s as sort of the quintessential Republican feminist, will be 94 in a few months.

She is still defiantly pro-Equal Rights Amendment, pro-choice, and on economic issues, Republican to the core.

She was runner-up to Miss America 72 years ago, and went on to become both Michigan’s unofficial state portrait painter and the woman who started the state chapter of NOW, the National Organization for Women.

Comfortably wealthy, she always dresses and talks, as Detroit News columnist Laura Berman says today, “like a local, more highly educated version of Zsa Zsa Gabor.”

I went to see her earlier this year when she was recovering from a brief illness, and she told me that she felt sad that many young women did not want to be called feminists any more.

She was also sad that younger women didn’t know anything about Betty Ford.