Event marks 10th anniversary of President Ford's death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - An event marking the 10th anniversary of former President Gerald Ford's death is taking place in western Michigan.

Officials say friends and family will participate in placing flowers at Ford's tomb on Monday at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids.

Ford's son, Michael Ford, says in a statement that he and his siblings "will prayerfully and privately remember the many good times" with Ford and former first lady Betty Ford. He also thanked everyone offering thoughts on his father's death.

Ford died in 2006 at 93, and former first lady Betty Ford died in 2011. They lived in Rancho Mirage, California, for decades, and had four children.

Gerald Ford was a congressman from Grand Rapids before becoming vice president, and then president following Richard Nixon's 1974 resignation.