Expert: Without steady growth, pumping billions into infrastructure is just a “Ponzi scheme”

  • What if the issue with our infrastructure isn't that we're not spending enough, but that we've already spent too much and spent it the wrong way?
    Wikimedia Commons

Across our state and across our country, we're talking about infrastructure: How it's failing, what that means, and what it's going to cost to fix.

What if the issue with our infrastructure isn't that we're not spending enough, but that we've already spent too much and spent it the wrong way?

That's the argument Chuck Marohn makes. Marohn is founder and president of Strong Towns, a professional engineer and a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners. Marohn joined Stateside to talk about how our state and our country aren't taking the right approach with infrastructure.

He said we can't just pump billions of dollars into the problem and fix our infrastructure.

"The infrastructure investments we have made don't actually create enough wealth and enough cashflow for local governments, for states, for counties, for cities to actually have enough money to fix them," said Marohn. "We'll spend a million dollars on a road and over the course of the life of that road, we won't get anywhere near a million dollars back to fix it." 

Listen to the full interview above to hear about the eye-opening case study he did in Lafayette, Louisiana, and why Detroit could be a model for the rest of the country.

Related Content

Report: Michigan's infrastructure is failing, state should spend $4 billion more a year

By Dec 5, 2016
Report shows declining road conditions in Michigan.
Michigan Infrastructure Commission

During his January 2016 State of the State address, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder apologized to the people of Flint for the water crisis in that city, saying "government failed you."

During that speech, he called for the creation of an independent commission to examine Michigan's infrastructure needs. He later signed an executive order creating the commission.

Report on urban sustainability highlights Flint and Grand Rapids

By Oct 25, 2016
Grand Rapids
Steven Depolo / Flickr

Grand Rapids and Flint are both in the spotlight in a new report on the sustainability of cities.

Researchers with the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine looked at nine cities, including New York and Vancouver. All of them have sustainability plans in place.

Linda Katehi chairs the committee that wrote the report.

Sinkhole in Fraser has residents and business owners worried

By Bryce Huffman Dec 27, 2016
Fraser home falling into the second sinkhole the city has seen in 12 years.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

A busted sewer line could be to blame for the sinkhole in suburban Detroit that was discovered on Saturday, according to city officials.

The sinkhole that caused 22 homes in Fraser to be evacuated on Christmas Eve has residents and business owners concerned.

The stretch of 15 Mile Road between Hayes and Utica roads is largely being blocked off by police.

Dean Rabhi owns the Amsoil franchise on 15 Mile Road, a few blocks from the sinkhole, and he's worried the road closure could have the same effect as one in 2004, when a sinkhole happened less than a mile away.