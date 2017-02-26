WUOMFM
Related Program: 
That's What They Say

An extra maître d' serves up a spelling question

By & 1 hour ago

When it comes to making a noun plural, there are a few general rules we follow in English. 

Most are are pretty easy. Slap an "s" on the end of "book" or "dog" or "desk" and suddenly you've got more than one. If the word ends with a vowel followed by a "y", the same rule applies, like "keys" and "boys."

If you've got a "y" preceded by a consonant, no sweat. Just trade out the last two letters for "ies" to get "cherries" or "babies" or "buddies."  

There are other rules, and of course, they all have exceptions. But today we want to talk about pluralizing one word in particular: maître d'. 


Not surprisingly, this one is borrowed from the French expression "maître d'hôtel" or the "master of the hotel."

It was often used to refer to the head or the master of the hotel restaurant, which is how we came to use it to refer to a restaurant's head waiter.

"Maître d'hôtel" was borrowed into English as a full expression before "hôtel" was dropped off the end. The apostrophe stuck around though, and thus, we have a word in our language that ends with a punctuation mark instead of a letter. 

When it comes to making "maître d'" plural, you could argue that we should follow the same rule that gives us "sisters-in-law" or "attorneys general" and add an "s" to the end of "maître.'

However, since the phrase itself is not transparent, most writers put the "s" on the end: maître d's. 

Is there another noun that gives you grief when you try to make it plural? Let us know at rkruth@umich.edu or acurzan@umich.edu.

Tags: 
That's What They Say

Related Content

Why not all language "errors" are indisputably wrong

By Feb 21, 2017
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

The possessive “s” could be in danger.

At least, that’s what linguist Anne Curzan says. 

What the devil is it about deviled eggs?

By & Feb 19, 2017

There's no question that deviled eggs are a staple at family reunions and church picnics. But what makes them "deviled"?

Maybe it's all the things they can be stuffed with that aren't very good for you.

Besides mayonnaise, we've found recipes that include cream cheese, bacon, condensed milk and ranch dressing.

That's not a bad guess, but these delectable little goodies actually get their name from a different ingredient. 


If only we could all get along like a house on fire

By & Feb 12, 2017

It's almost Valentine's Day, and we here at That's What They Say encourage you to think about the ones you love. Ideally with a Lionel Richie album playing in the background.

As you prepare to indulge your significant other or maybe your best friend with cards, candy and flowers, think back to when you first met.

If you hit it off right away, some might say the two of you were "like a house on fire."


What does 'next' actually mean? Is 'next' Monday tomorrow or 8 days away?

By & Feb 5, 2017

A listener named Toby recently wrote to us with the story of a first date that almost didn't happen.

He tells us that a mutual friend put him in touch with a woman named Phyllis. Toby gave Phyllis a call on a Thursday and the two made plans to go out for dinner "next Sunday."

"In my mind, 'next Sunday' meant a week from the following Sunday, since the earlier Sunday would've been 'this' Sunday," Toby said. 

A few days later, Toby got a call from Phyllis, who wanted to know why he hadn't come by to pick her up.