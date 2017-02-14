WUOMFM

Faculty union files grievance against EMU over online degrees

The faculty union at Eastern Michigan University has filed a grievance against the university's administration over a controversial online degree program. 

Many faculty members are outraged, according to faculty union leaders, that they weren't consulted before the university contracted with an outside group called Academic Partnerships. 

The group will enroll students in up to 14 online degree programs. Faculty fear the online degrees will siphon students from traditional campus degree programs, and the union says the failure to consult faculty is a violation of its contract. 

The grievance seeks a moratorium on implementation of the program, which is scheduled to begin this summer with four degrees offered through the School of Nursing.

Geoff Larcom, executive director of media relations at EMU, says he can't discuss the grievance, but the administration believes the new contract will increase overall enrollment and enhance opportunities for faculty.

Faculty union intends to fight EMU over online degrees

By Jan 31, 2017
krossbow / Flickr - http://bit.ly/1rFrzRK

More details have emerged about Eastern Michigan University's contract with Academic Partnerships, a company that helps universities offer degrees online.

On December 21, 2016, Eastern Michigan University disclosed that it had entered into a five-year contract with Academic Partnerships, an outside group that will help the university launch four online degrees.

EMU is expanding online degree programs

By Virginia Gordan Dec 21, 2016
Eastern Michigan University
F. Delventhal / Flickr Creative Commons http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

Eastern Michigan University has entered into a 5 year agreement with Academic Partnerships, a private company, to offer four fully online degree programs.  

According to Kevin Kucera, EMU's Vice President for Enrollment Management, the programs will increase educational opportunities for non-traditional students while generating revenue for the University.

"This on-line marketplace is really one where we can assist primarily working individuals who would have a difficult time accessing ground-based courses because of their work and family commitments," said Kucera.