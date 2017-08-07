WUOMFM

Farmers in 14 Michigan counties eligible for flood loans

By 20 minutes ago
  • flooded fields
    Farmers and ranchers can now get money to help deal with damage from severe storms in June.
    Michigan Agribusiness Association

Farmers and ranchers in 14 Michigan counties are eligible for emergency loans due to widespread damage amid severe storms and flash flooding in June.

The update from the U.S. Department of Agriculture comes after President Donald Trump last week made a disaster declaration for four Michigan counties.

Trump's declaration made federal funding available to residents and business owners in Bay, Gladwin, Isabella, and Midland counties for things like temporary housing, repairs, and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses. The assistance also aids the Saginaw Chippewa tribe within Isabella County.

Monday's announcement includes those four counties and the Indian tribe, as well as other counties declared contiguous disaster areas. Those counties include Arenac, Clare, Gratiot, Mecosta, Montcalm, Ogemaw, Osceola, Roscommon, Saginaw, and Tuscola.

Tags: 
Flooding
june flood
FEMA
farmers
flood
Donald Trump
disaster declaration
Bay County
gladwin county
isabella county
midland county
saginaw county
tuscola county

Related Content

Trump declares disaster in Michigan counties after June floods

By & Aug 2, 2017
flooding in Midland
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

President Donald Trump has made a disaster declaration for four Michigan counties that sustained widespread damage amid severe storms and flash flooding in June.

The announcement Wednesday makes federal funding available to residents and business owners in Bay, Gladwin, Isabella and Midland Counties for things such as temporary housing, repairs, and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses. The assistance will also aid the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe within Isabella County.

FEMA teams surveying flood damage in mid-Michigan

By Jul 6, 2017
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has eight teams surveying damage in four mid-Michigan counties hard hit by flooding last month.  

The FEMA assessment will play a large role in the state’s expected request for federal disaster relief.

Farm industry officials say rural communities will need help recovering from June flooding

By Jun 29, 2017
Michigan Agri-Business Association

Michigan agri-business leaders say recent floods have devastated farm fields and heavily damaged rural infrastructure in several mid-Michigan counties.

More than seven inches of rain fell on parts of mid-Michigan last Thursday. Water inundated farmers’ fields. Dry beans appear to be the hardest hit crop, with about 10% of the crop lost, according to state agriculture industry officials.

Jim Byrum is the president of the Michigan Agri-Business Association.  