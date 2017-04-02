WUOMFM

Farmers' group asks President Trump to block Dow-DuPont merger

By & 3 minutes ago
  • steve carmody / Michigan Radio

A national group representing America’s farmers is renewing its call on the Trump administration to block the proposed merger of Midland-based Dow Chemical and DuPont.

Rob Larew is with the National Farmers Union. He says the deal is not a good one for America’s farmers.

“Our nearly 200,000 farmers across the country are not in favor of mega mergers like this which will put farmers at a disadvantage,” says Larew. 

Larew worries consolidation in the agri-chemical industry will mean less competition and higher prices on seeds and other products.  

In addition to the U.S., regulators in China, Brazil and possibly India, also still need to weigh in on the merger.

Meanwhile, DuPont and Dow have once again postponed their proposed merger, saying they expect the deal to close in August.

 The chemical giants' merger has already been pushed back several times, as regulatory agencies in the U.S. and abroad scrutinize the deal. When DuPont and Dow announced the merger in December of 2015, they expected it to close in the first half of 2016.

The latest delay comes as DuPont finalizes the sale of its crop protection business to FMC Corp. to meet European Commission requirements. The European Union approved the deal last week, but it remains under review in the U.S.

Once merged, DuPont and Dow plan to spin off into three public companies, one focused on agriculture, one on material science, and one on specialty products.

Tags: 
national farmers union
dow chemical
DuPont
mergers
chemical industry
chemchina
bayer
syngenta
Monsanto

Related Content

European Union approves merger of Dow Chemical and Dupont

By Associated Press Mar 27, 2017
User mgreason / wikimedia commons

The European Union approved the proposed merger of Dow Chemical and DuPont on Monday, declaring itself satisfied with commitments the companies have made to divest businesses.

Both plan to join in a $62 billion deal and then break apart into three separate, publicly traded companies. Those companies would focus on agriculture, material science, and the production and sale of specialty products.

The proposed Dow-DuPont merger takes another step

By Jan 9, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

The proposed merger of DuPont with Midland-based Dow Chemical took another formal step in a pivotal regulatory review today.

Getting the approval of the European Commission to the multi-billion-dollar merger is seen as a key obstacle for Dow and DuPont.

U.S. senators quiz business leaders on "tsunami" of consolidation in chemical industry

By Sep 20, 2016
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

During a hearing today, U.S. senators quizzed officials with Midland-based Dow Chemical, DuPont and other major chemical companies about major consolidation in the chemical industry.

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley calls it a “tsunami” of consolidation.