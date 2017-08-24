Farmers say local food movement makes it a “great time” for young people to go into agriculture

Stateside's conversation with Molly and Dion Stepanski, farmers and owners of Presque Isle Farm.

The state’s numbers say the food and agriculture industry brings more than $101 billion into the state’s economy every year.

But Molly Stepanski of Presque Isle Farm said there’s a “huge transition” happening right now in the agriculture industry.

As older farmers begin to age out of the profession, Molly said tens of thousands of acres are “getting ready to transition hands.”

Dion Stepanski is Molly’s husband, and together they own Presque Isle Farm.

“I think that it is a great time to go into agriculture right now, whether it’s raising livestock or vegetable production,” Dion said.

The quantity of local food being produced by farms “is just so tiny” in comparison to what you’d find in the big chain grocery stores, he said. For that reason, he said local farmers see an "endless ceiling to the market."

Molly agreed. She said the potential in farming right now is “fairly limitless.”

Listen above to hear what networking among farmers today has to do with the Stepanski’s outlook on farming. You’ll also learn the couple’s story – and what brought them back to Dion’s family farm in Michigan after living a faster-paced life in New Orleans.

