Federal watchdog agency to audit Flint demolition costs

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - A federal watchdog agency plans to conduct an audit of $25.5 million in demolition costs in Flint related to the federal Hardest Hit Fund.

The Office of the Special Inspector General for the Troubled Asset Relief Program, or TARP, informed the U.S. Secretary of Treasury last week of the planned audit.

That letter said the audit would examine demolition and related costs in Flint that were reimbursed with TARP dollars.

The Detroit News reports the Flint audit comes after a nationwide audit last spring found the full blight elimination program to be at risk of unfair competitive practices and overcharging.

Rob Sholars is a spokesman for the Special Inspector General for the TARP program. He and other officials have declined to disclose what prompted an audit for Flint.