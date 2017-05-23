WUOMFM

Feds sue Fiat Chrysler over diesel emissions tests; automaker plans "vigorous defense

By 30 minutes ago
  • steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Fiat Chrysler is headed to court.    

The federal government is suing the automaker for allegedly cheating on diesel emissions tests.

The complaint filed in federal court in Detroit alleges that nearly 104,000 Ram pickups and Jeep Grand Cherokees have software that makes them perform differently during normal driving than during lab tests conducted by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Just last month, Fiat Chrysler officials said they were working with federal investigators looking into the allegations.

After the complaint was filed in federal court in Detroit, the automaker released a statement saying it is reviewing the complaint, but also insisting it “intends to defend itself vigorously.”

Volkswagen faced similar charges in 2015. Eventually, Volkswagen agreed to pay $17 billion in civil settlements, as well as a nearly $3 billion criminal fine.

Tags: 
volkswagen
Fiat Chrysler
emissions
environmental protection agency
ram pickups
Jeep Grand Cherokee

Related Content

Volkswagen ordered to pay $2.8 billion in diesel emissions scandal

By & Apr 21, 2017
front of vw car
User Mike Knell / Flickr / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

A Detroit judge has approved a fine negotiation between the U.S. government and Volkswagen Friday morning.

Federal Judge Sean Cox has ordered the German automaker to pay $2.8 billion in criminal penalties. The company pled guilty to conspiracy and  obstruction of justice six weeks ago.

VW admits that nearly 600,000 diesel cars in the U.S. were programmed to turn on pollution controls during testing and turn them off while on the road.

Howes: VW scandal is a “warning shot” for U.S. automakers

By Jun 30, 2016
front of vw car
User Mike Knell / Flickr / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

German automaker Volkswagen has been handed an expensive lesson: don't mess with the EPA, and don't mess up our air. 

The U.S. Government has given Volkswagen a historic $14.7 billion spanking. 

Michigan to get "millions" under EPA's settlement with Volkswagen

By Jun 28, 2016
VW showed off their Gold TDI Clean Diesel at the 2010 Washington Auto Show. The company has since admitted to evading emissions standards for the last seven years.
wikimedia user Mariordo / http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette says more than 10,000 Volkswagen diesel car owners in Michigan will get payments as part of a settlement with the German company over major emissions violations.

Volkswagen installed software in 500,000 cars sold across the U.S. that concealed the cars' true emissions from regulators.  Those emissions were up to 40 times the allowable standard of nitrogen oxides (NOx),  harmful pollutants linked to asthma and heart attacks.

VW emissions settlement could lead to new school buses

By Apr 3, 2017
School bus
Bill McChesney / Creative Commons http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

The Volkswagen emissions scandal settlement from earlier this year could mean new school buses for thousands of Michigan students.

School officials in the state have put together a proposal asking for almost $30 million to be used to replace aging diesel busses. They say there are more than 5,000 diesel buses in Michigan that are more than 10 years old that should be replaced with vehicles with cleaner-running diesel engines or powered by natural gas.