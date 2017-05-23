Feds sue Fiat Chrysler over diesel emissions tests; automaker plans "vigorous defense

Fiat Chrysler is headed to court.

The federal government is suing the automaker for allegedly cheating on diesel emissions tests.

The complaint filed in federal court in Detroit alleges that nearly 104,000 Ram pickups and Jeep Grand Cherokees have software that makes them perform differently during normal driving than during lab tests conducted by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Just last month, Fiat Chrysler officials said they were working with federal investigators looking into the allegations.

After the complaint was filed in federal court in Detroit, the automaker released a statement saying it is reviewing the complaint, but also insisting it “intends to defend itself vigorously.”

Volkswagen faced similar charges in 2015. Eventually, Volkswagen agreed to pay $17 billion in civil settlements, as well as a nearly $3 billion criminal fine.