WUOMFM

Female genital mutilation bills pass state Senate

By 10 seconds ago
  • Woman's silhouette
    Creative Commons

State lawmakers are quickly pushing through legislation to make female genital mutilation a state crime. About two weeks ago a Senate committee passed legislation that would make performing female genital mutilation a 15-year felony.

The legislation was introduced shortly after two Detroit area doctors were federally charged with conspiring to commit female genital mutilation on two young girls from Minnesota.

Bill sponsor, Republican Senator Margaret O’Brien, said the five-year federal penalty isn’t enough.

“It’s very important that we have this particular bill so we can have a fifteen year felony, which in my mind doesn’t go far enough,” she said. “But it’s probably the right penalty for this.”

Senator O’Brien said the 15-year penalty mirrors the penalty for second degree criminal sexual conduct.

Specifically, the legislation would make it a 15-year felony to remove or reconstruct a female minor’s genitalia for non-medical purposes.

A few fringe religions around the world still practice forms of female genital cutting.

But Republican Senator Rick Jones said there’s no reason for the procedure.

“This is about controlling women and it is an attack on humanity,” he said. “So today Michigan said no, never again.”

Tags: 
Female genital mutilation

Related Content

Detroit-area doctor accused of female genital mutilation could lose parental rights

By May 11, 2017
Judge's gavel
Joe Gratz / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

A Michigan doctor at the center of a female genital mutilation case could lose parental rights of her children.

Doctor Jumana Nagarwala and two other defendants allegedly took part in female genital cutting procedures on two 7-year-old girls from Minnesota earlier this year and some young girls from Michigan between 2005 and the present.

Secrecy surrounding female genital mutilation hinders prosecution

By Virginia Gordan May 5, 2017
Woman in shadow
Carl Mlkoy / Flickr Creative Commons http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

Prosecutors say the case against Dr. Jumana Nagarwala is the first of its kind under a federal law – even though that law is more than 20 years old.

Congress passed the law against female genital mutilation in 1996. The law makes it a crime to cut or to remove or suture all or part of the clitoris or labia of someone under 18 years old. In 2013, the law was amended to also criminalize taking a girl out of the U.S. for an FGM procedure, a practice frequently referred to as "vacation cutting."

State targets parents in genital mutilation investigation

By May 6, 2017
Hospital examination table
wonderlane / creative commons http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

A lawyer says Michigan's child welfare agency is moving to terminate parental rights in at least two Detroit-area families in an investigation of female genital mutilation.

Margaret Raben said Saturday that the parents have been told to report to Oakland County court in a few days. She hasn't seen any formal documents. The children haven't been removed from their homes.

The Department of Health and Human Services won't comment.

Bohra activist against female genital mutilation says veil of secrecy keeps women from speaking out

By May 1, 2017
child in doorway
Caro / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Federal officials recently filed charges against a suburban Detroit doctor for allegedly performing female genital mutilation (FGM) on several young girls. They say doctor Jumana Nagarwala performed female genital mutilation on two seven-year-olds from Minnesota. 

The practice of FGM is illegal in the United States and two others are charged with conspiring to perform the act. Nagarwala has pleaded “not guilty,” and her attorney has said she was performing a religious ritual of the Bohra community, not genital mutilation. 