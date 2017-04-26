WUOMFM

Female genital mutilation is not against state law but that could change

By 30 minutes ago
  • Detroit doctors face first-ever federal case alleging female genital mutilation
Two Michigan Senators plan to introduce bills to criminalize the practice of genital mutilation of minor girls under state law.

Female genital mutilation (FGM) is a crime under federal law.  The U.S. Justice Department this week brought the first-ever charges under the law against two Detroit-area doctors and a third person.

Dr. Jumana Nagarwala, 44,  Dr. Fakhruddin Attar, 53, and his wife, Farida Attar, 50, are charged with performing FGM on minor girls out of Fakrhuddin Attar’s medical office in Livonia, Michigan.

State Senator Margaret O'Brien says there needs to be a strong message about what she calls a barbaric practice: not in Michigan.

She says there's a good reason to have both a state and federal law banning it, since a person may be more easily charged or tried under one versus the other. 

"Also, under our bill proposal, it would be a 15 year felony rather than the 5 year felony that the federal government is charging," O'Brien said,  "This is a serious issue and we don't think the federal standard is high enough."

O'Brien notes there are cultural traditions of genital mutilation of girls among some people who practice Christianity or Islam, but she says it's important for people to know that it is not endorsed by any major religion.

O'Brien's bill defines the felony crime of female genital mutilation.  A companion bill sponsored by State Senator Rick Jones makes it punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
 

Three indicted in female genital cutting investigation

By 55 minutes ago
A courtroom
Two Detroit-area doctors and a third person were indicted by a grand jury today.

Dr. Fakhruddin Attar and his wife Farida Attar are being charged with aiding and abetting in Doctor Jumana Nagarwala’s alleged female genital cutting on two seven-year-old girls from Minnesota.

Female genital mutilation – or FGM – on minors is illegal in the U.S. unless there is a medical need for the procedure.

Mary Chartier, Doctor Attar’s attorney, says her client maintains that he’s innocent.

Doctor, wife in genital mutilation case want out of jail

By 8 hours ago
A courtroom
A Detroit-area doctor and his wife are returning to court on Wednesday to see if they'll be released from jail while facing charges in an investigation of female genital mutilation.

Prosecutors are asking a judge to keep Dr. Fakhruddin Attar and his wife, Farida, locked up while their case winds through federal court.

Detroit-area doctor charged with female genital mutilation on minors

By Associated Press Apr 13, 2017
A Detroit-area doctor has been charged with performing genital mutilation on two young girls from Minnesota.

Federal prosecutors say Dr. Jumana Nagarwala was arrested Thursday, days after two 7-year-old girls identified her as the person who performed medical procedures on them at a Livonia clinic in February.

The FBI says the girls were accompanied to the clinic by their mothers.

Female genital mutilation of minors is illegal in the U.S. unless there is a legitimate health reason.