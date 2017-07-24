WUOMFM

Female gential mutilation now a felony in Michigan

    Female genital mutilation is now a felony in Michigan, and lawmakers are working to pass additional bills on the issue.
Governor Rick Snyder signed a large bill package last week that makes female genital mutilation a felony in Michigan, but he could see more bills on this issue headed to his desk. The additional bills deal with police training and parental rights.

Democratic state Representative Vanessa Guerra sponsored the legislation, HB 4640, on ​​educating law enforcement on how to identify the practice and speak with potential victims. 

“It’s a very delicate thing, but I think that if we equip our officers with the knowledge of the procedure it makes it easier for them to have that conversation with the child,” Guerra said.

Guerra is optimistic that bill will pass through the House in the fall. The bill has had two committee hearings, but it hasn’t been voted on yet.

Another bill, HB 4716, would potentially take away parental rights from parents who allow their children to undergo female genital cutting. Republican state Representative Peter Lucido is that bill’s sponsor.

“After a hearing, after giving them an opportunity for due process, if the parents did something like this or a parent or a guardian, then I want the child removed from that household,” Lucido said.

The bill is waiting for a vote by the full state House.  

Detroit-area doctor involved in female genital mutilation case denied house arrest

By Jul 19, 2017
Gavel
Flickr/Joe Gratz / http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

A federal judged today denied a bond motion for a Detroit-area doctor at the center of a female genital cutting case.

This motion would have allowed Dr. Jumana Nagarwala to be placed under house arrest. Instead, Nagarwala remains at the Wayne County Jail.

Shannon Smith, Nagarwala’s attorney, says the judge denied the motion because her client's international connections maker her a flight risk.

“But the court really left the door open that if we’re able to come back in with some different ideas, he may reconsider,” Smith said.

The legal context for groundbreaking female genital mutilation case

By Jun 27, 2017
little girl walking away from camera
unsplash

Female genital mutilation (FGM) is the cultural, and sometimes religious, practice of cutting young girls – often with the goal of restricting their ability to enjoy sex later in life.

The practice became a federal crime in 1996, but now for the first time, the government is prosecuting an alleged case of FGM.

The investigation is focused on a clinic in metro Detroit. Last week, prosecutors released a new indictment. A total of six adults are now facing charges. They're all members of a small Indian Muslim sect. Authorities say they have identified six victims, four girls from Michigan and two from Minnesota. The charges include "conspiracy to commit female genital mutilation." 

Female genital mutilation is not against state law but that could change

By Apr 26, 2017
pixabay

Two Michigan Senators plan to introduce bills to criminalize the practice of genital mutilation of minor girls under state law.

Female genital mutilation (FGM) is a crime under federal law.  The U.S. Justice Department this week brought the first-ever charges under the law against two Detroit-area doctors and a third person.

Dr. Jumana Nagarwala, 44,  Dr. Fakhruddin Attar, 53, and his wife, Farida Attar, 50, are charged with performing FGM on minor girls out of Fakrhuddin Attar’s medical office in Livonia, Michigan.

2 Detroit-area moms charged in probe of genital mutilation

By Associated Press Jun 21, 2017
user Thomas Anderson / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Two Detroit-area women have been charged with allowing their daughters to undergo genital mutilation as federal authorities expand their case against members of a Muslim sect.

A new indictment filed Wednesday raises the number of people charged in the case to six. The indictment also adds four girls from Michigan to the group of alleged victims. The case began with two girls from Minnesota.

We are not naming the two women to protect their daughters' identities. A judge entered not-guilty pleas on behalf of the women and released them on bond.