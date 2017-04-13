WUOMFM
Ferndale’s Valentine Vodka named “World’s Best” sipping variety again

Valentine Vodka
Credit Valentine Vodka

Take that, Russia, Poland, France!

Those countries, famous for their vodka, were also-rans against a small Ferndale distillery in the World Drinks Awards for 2017.

Valentine Vodka of Ferndale was named the “World’s Best Varietal Vodka” for the second straight year.

Rifino Valentine, president and founder of Valentine Distilling Company, joined Stateside to explain both the award and the vodka responsible for it.

For more on Valentine Vodka’s story, click here: “Cheers! The world’s best vodka is from Detroit.”

Detroit is known worldwide for its cars, for its music, and now for its vodka.

The top prize for vodka at the World Drinks Awards in London last year did not go to a Russian vodka. It went to a Detroit vodka.

This cheeky promotional video suggests it was a sad day for Russia.