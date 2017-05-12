WUOMFM

Fieger says he's considering run for governor, again

  Trial attorney Geoffrey Fieger appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick.
The 1998 Democratic nominee for governor of Michigan says he may try again next year.

Well-known trial attorney Geoffrey Fieger appeared on Michigan Public Television’s Off The Record program.

Fieger gained fame as the firebrand lawyer for assisted suicide Doctor Jack Kevorkian. He came out on top of a crowded field to win the 1998 nomination for governor, but lost to Republican incumbent John Engler.

Fieger says he thinks the public is more receptive to his message now.

“And, guess what?” he said. “If I do run for governor, I’m not going to promise not to run for president because I think “20-20: A clear vison for America” is a damn good slogan.”

Fieger took aim at Republican leadership in Michigan over the past six and half years, including the state’s right-to-work law, the proliferation of charter schools, and the Flint water crisis.

“We have had a dearth, meaning an absence, of leadership in the state of Michigan for so many years, he said. “An absence of vision, an absence of leaders, an absence of courage.”

Other Democrats who are running or interested in running include state Senate Minority Leader Gretchen Whitmer, former Detroit Health Department Director Abdul Al-Sayed, and attorney Mark Bernstein.

Is the governor's race over?

By May 9, 2017
Congressman Dan Kildee of Flint has decided that he will not, after all, run for the Democratic nomination for governor next year. Sources close to the congressman told me last night that he had been wavering until last week, when House Republicans rammed through a health care bill that few understood and which made Democrats extremely mad.

Kildee, who has told me he loves Congress, had an epiphany then that his work was to stay in the House, where he has a safe seat, and fight for what is right for the nation.

A Conversation with Geoffrey Fieger: Politics Today

By Nov 14, 2011

Virtually everyone knows Geoffrey Fieger, the attorney whose first name often seems to be “flamboyant.”

Though he burst into national prominence 20 years ago as the attorney who kept Jack Kevorkian free, these days, he is mostly in the news for winning huge medical malpractice verdicts.

Last month, he racked up a $144 million judgment in a birth trauma case which is believed to be the largest medical malpractice suit in state history.