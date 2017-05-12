Fieger says he's considering run for governor, again

The 1998 Democratic nominee for governor of Michigan says he may try again next year.

Well-known trial attorney Geoffrey Fieger appeared on Michigan Public Television’s Off The Record program.

Fieger gained fame as the firebrand lawyer for assisted suicide Doctor Jack Kevorkian. He came out on top of a crowded field to win the 1998 nomination for governor, but lost to Republican incumbent John Engler.

Fieger says he thinks the public is more receptive to his message now.

“And, guess what?” he said. “If I do run for governor, I’m not going to promise not to run for president because I think “20-20: A clear vison for America” is a damn good slogan.”

Fieger took aim at Republican leadership in Michigan over the past six and half years, including the state’s right-to-work law, the proliferation of charter schools, and the Flint water crisis.

“We have had a dearth, meaning an absence, of leadership in the state of Michigan for so many years, he said. “An absence of vision, an absence of leaders, an absence of courage.”

Other Democrats who are running or interested in running include state Senate Minority Leader Gretchen Whitmer, former Detroit Health Department Director Abdul Al-Sayed, and attorney Mark Bernstein.