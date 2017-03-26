Final hurdle before the start of the next phase of Flint's Fast Start pipe replacement

The state appointed board that oversees the city of Flint’s finances is expected to approve spending more than $30 million to replace lead service lines when it meets Monday.

The Receivership Transition Advisory Board’s approval is all that’s needed before contractors can begin replacing six thousand aging lead and galvanized pipes connecting Flint homes to city water mains.

The pipes are a primary source of lead in Flint’s tap water.

“We’re approaching the construction season,” says Sylvester Jones, Flint’s city administrator. “We want to make sure as the weather gets warmer that contractors can get out and start replacing pipes right away.”

The RTAB is also expected to give its approval to a settlement in a federal lawsuit over home delivery of bottled water in Flint. Details of the settlement will remain under wraps until the judge approves.