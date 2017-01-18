WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Financial stability allows Detroit Symphony Orchestra to reach audiences in China for first time

By 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
Stateside
  • For the first time in 16 years, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra will embark on an international tour. This will mark the first time that the DSO will perform in China.
    For the first time in 16 years, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra will embark on an international tour. This will mark the first time that the DSO will perform in China.
    Detroit Symphony Orchestra

2017 is shaping up to be a banner year for the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO).

With the orchestra back on solid financial footing, the DSO is embarking on its first international tour in 16 years. This July, Maestro Leonard Slatkin will take the orchestra overseas for the first time since he took over as music director in 2008. The conductor and his 87 musicians will make stops in Japan and, for the first time, China.

Maestro Slatkin joined Stateside to talk about this summer's international tour and the Mozart Festival that launches this week in Detroit. 

Following the strike six years ago, Slatkin said the DSO made a commitment to wait until it had its financial house in order before embarking on an international tour.

Slatkin said this is the fourth year in a row the DSO has had a balanced budget. The musicians also recently ratified a new three-year contract. As some financial challenges still remain, specifically with endowments, the funding for this particular tour was funded separately.

Listen to the full interview above to learn about the high-profile soloists that will perform on tour, how the DSO goes about planning music for different audiences and the Mozart Festival, which kicks off Thursday, Jan. 19.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
Detroit Symphony Orchestra
music
orchestra
Leonard Slatkin

Related Content

Leonard Slatkin will teach you to be a conductor, for free

By Oct 13, 2016
Slatkin is the music director of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.
Leonard Slatkin

If you've ever looked at a symphony conductor waving their arms around and thought, "I could do that," here's your shot.

World-renowned conductor and Detroit Symphony music director Leonard Slatkin will teach a free, monthly conducting course on YouTube and his website.

Detroit Symphony Orchestra performance will pay tribute to David Bowie

By Rebecca Kruth Jul 9, 2016
David Bowie
Adam Bielawski / Creative Commons http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

It's been a rough year in the music world.

Prince, Glenn Frey and Merle Haggard all passed away this year, and that's just to name a few.

On Sunday evening, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra will honor another artist many fans feel left the world too soon: rock legend David Bowie.

Bowie died of liver cancer in January, two days after his final album was released.

His musical style was characterized by "chameleon-like" genre-jumping and his various stage personalities, including Ziggy Stardust and the Thin White Duke.

Detroit Symphony Orchestra gets $2.9M for music education

By May 28, 2016
detroit symphony orchestra
ELAINE ROACH VIA MUSICIANS OF THE DETROIT SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

DETROIT (AP) - The Detroit Symphony Orchestra says it has received a roughly $3 million donation for its music education programs.

The ensemble on Friday announced the $2.9 million gift from the estate of Dr. Clyde and Helen Wu. Orchestra officials say the bequest is the second largest in its 129-year history.

The DSO says the money will help sustain programs through its Wu Family Academy for Learning & Engagement.

The orchestra plans to honor the couple's legacy with a portrait-hanging and dedication Saturday evening before a concert at Orchestra Hall.

"Symphony in D" world premiere features some 8,000 sounds from Detroit

By Nov 20, 2015
Kate Wells / Michigan Radio

When composer Todd Machover asked Detroiters to send in sounds of their city to help create a "sonic portrait" of Detroit, he wasn't expecting 15,000 submissions.

But that's what he got.